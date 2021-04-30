Professional Nurse (PHRU)

A Professional Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts
Main purpose of the job
- To coordinate the evaluation of recruited participants in the different sub-studies and assist other nurses in their daily work
Location
- PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto
Key performance areas
- To do study-related duties as specified by the protocol
- Recruit study participants and conduct protocol-specific procedures at local clinics
- Conduct home visits if need be
- Assess clinical status of participants
- Compile study progress reports on number of participants enrolled and activities performed
- Establish a working relationship with clinic nurses/staff
- Follow-up participants who fail to attend their study visits
- Collect specimens from participants
- Ensure that all participants, parents/caregivers have signed informed consent forms
- Communicate routinely as needed to the study coordinator and principal investigator regarding clinical management of subjects
- Attend and resolve queried that are generated by data management staff
- Do proper filling of results and any other study-related documents in the relevant assigned place
- Capture data on Electronic Case Report System
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12
- Degree/Diploma in Nursing
- Qualified as a Professional Nurse
- Valid Driver’s License
Professional body registration
- Registered with the South African Nursing Council
Required minimum work experience
- At least 2 years of research experience
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Research experience in TB/HIV is an advantage
- Able to multi-task and thrive within demanding work conditions
- Computer Literacy
- GCP Certification
- Empathy and Understanding to patients
- Supervisory skills and Staff management experience required
- Ability to speak local languages
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 06 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund