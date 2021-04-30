Regional Service Manager (RSM) – Accounts Receivable at Massmart

Summary: The Regional Service Manager (RSM) acts as the link between the Massmart business units, Genpact Operations & Walmart Global Service Manager (GSM) to ensure the successful execution of Enterprise Business Services within the Walmart Global Operational Framework, to achieve operational excellence, transformation & continuous improvement.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Linkage between Massmart Business Finance, Genpact, & Walmart GSM

Leads meetings with Massmart Finance leadership, together with the EBS Site Lead, for the sub – processes under his /her scope to validate customers` expectations & goals, value added activities & to understand how EBS may help customer achieve their Strategies.

Attends the weekly Operational review with Genpact, the Quarterly Operational Reviews with the Massmart Business & Finance units, the weekly EBS Staff meeting, the GSM/ RSM touchpoint and any other required session. Approves any change / adjustment to operational processes to ensure business continuity.

Reviews the result of the annual NPS (Net Promoter Scope) together with EBS Site Leader. Ensures that insights obtained from the meetings with Finance leadership & NPS are taken into consideration to incorporate projects & programs in the EBS Strategies to ensure value added creation and to increase customer satisfaction. Organizes recurrent sessions with customers to review the advance & results of the strategies & project portfolios to ensure that value added is capitalized.

Creates Regional Strategies

Creates together with the Walmart Global GSM and EBS Site Lead, the regional strategy taking into consideration Walmart Global Goals, Massmart retained Finance, and Massmart EBS goals & business objectives to ensure value added creation for the sub – processes within his / her scope.

Ensures Operational Excellence in Process Execution in AR Process

Ensures Operational Excellence in Process Execution

Ensures Operational Excellence in process execution, in implementing Measure Management Systems to monitor operations performance (Key Performance Indicators (KPI), Critical Performance Specifications (CPS), General Performance Indicators (GPI), and failure points. Supports operations for achieving targets, minimizing risks, and eradicating losses.

Support operations on direction to execute the Root Cause Analysis (RCA) on failure points, incompliances, or defects and to create remediation action plans & monitor action plan completion.

Signs off the sub-certification Financial Controls and FCPA certifications once they have been validated with Massmart business and Genpact Tower Leads, prior to forwarding to Massmart Group Controller for final signoff. Validation includes that Massmart Finance and Genpact are executing processes in compliance with the required control environment & that there are no significant process changes that may dramatically impact the control environment for the sub – processes under his / her scope.

Reviews Business Indicators & Supports to Achieve Targets

Drives the annual business indicators analysis & review, to confirm if the existing indicators provide insights required to monitor operational excellence, process execution, risks & losses for the sub – processes under his / her scope.

Monitors Adherence to Standards & Procedures in Process Execution

Monitors adherence to Walmart Global Standards, Massmart Policies & Procedures & ensures a robust control and compliance environment in operations. Supports Walmart Global Service Management to drive consistency across Service Centers for sub processes under his / her scope.

Consolidates & Monitors the AR Finance Tower Project Portfolio

Work together with Genpact, Massmart retained Finance and Walmart EBS to update the AR SOW for the sub – processes under his / her scope. Coordinates the need for additional resources in Genpact to face incremental volume carried for high seasons, business growth, or process changes for the sub – processes under his / her scope.

Maintains information archived in shared drives (distribution lists, Massmart/ Genpact organizational charts, etc.).

Creates & maintains the Business Continuity Plan contact list for the sub – processes under his / her scope. In case of an emergency, consults with group controller and Risk Officer prior to BCP activation.

Creates and Ensures Execution of Regional Projects. Supports Walmart Global Projects

Creates regional project portfolios together with Massmart Business Finance, Genpact, & Walmart GSM for the sub – processes he /she is in charge, to achieve the Walmart Global, Massmart goals & monitors execution. Supports in the execution of Massmart initiated or Walmart global initiated projects and leads EBS initiated projects for sub – processes under his / her scope.

Reviews the technical design & prototypes of the solutions part of digital transformation initiatives & validates testing results to ensure adherence to the defined to-be processes prior go live of the initiative.

Monitors how business indicators are improved upon digital transformation implementation. Leads & provides training sessions for the Finance tower (s) within his / her scope.

Aligns with Massmart Operations, Finance business units, Genpact & Walmart GSM the resources needed to ensure the successful completion of the project portfolio for the sub – processes under his / her scope.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Economics, or Industrial Engineering

At least 8-years’ experience in Finance & Accounting Function

Other desired experience (not mandatory)

Experience in Service Centers Process transformation & improvement

Process automation & standardization

Controls & Compliance

Process Migrations

Chartered Accountant (SA)

Management Accountant (CIMA)

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)

Certified Project Manager (PMP)

Desired Skills:

Senior Finance manager

Senior manager Accounts Receivable

Chartered Accountant (SA)

Management Accountant (CIMA)

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

