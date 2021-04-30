Sales Account Manager

Our client is an established global ICT company throughout and strives to consistently provide reliable, stable, and consistent services. They are a leader in service excellence and has one of the biggest pools of ICT skills in Africa. Through their strategic vendor relationships, they can deliver the best solutions across multiple industries.

They are currently looking for a SALES ACCOUNT MANAGER – MINING AND HEALTHCARE.

Description:

Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology.

Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets.

Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after each significant delivery of a product or service.

Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective, and build a high-performance team driven by customer satisfaction.

Design and execute on the account plan.

Core Functional Knowledge / Skills:

Computer Literacy

Professionalism

Punctionality

Telephone Etiquette

Time & Priority Management

Office Management

Competencies:

Developing and implementing account plan or strategy

People / Team Leadership

Decision Making

Meeting customer expectations

Communication and Impact

Job Match

Minimum Requirements:

NQF 6: 3-year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce

5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.

Valid Driver’s license

This is a fantastic opportunity to find yourself within a fast-developing environment that will allow for extensive growth within your career.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Management

