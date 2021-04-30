Sales Administrator – IT

Well established IT Company is looking for a Sales Administrator based in Durban

Essential Competencies:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience working as a Sales administrator or Sales support agent in a technology driven environment

Microsoft Office

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent at building and maintaining relationships with potential customers, suppliers, and internal stakeholders

Understanding of sales performance metrics

Proven track record of achieving sales targets

Experience working in an agile and collaborative team

Advantageous Skills:

Experience navigating a ticketing system

Understanding and experience with CRM software

Pastel Partner or similar accounting software

Driver’s license

IT tertiary level qualification

Sales training or certification

Experience with Microsoft cloud services and similar products

Sales experience with hardware, software, and licensing products

Knowledge of ISP products and services

Service and product sales experience

Key Responsibilities:

Receive requests for quotations and effectively source competitive pricing from approved suppliers

Generate quotations to clients with context that is comprehensive to users

Generate and distribute custom-created proposals

Process orders accurately over email and ensure regular telephonic follow ups until order is completed

Maintain regular contact with clients to share status updates on orders/quotations

Liaise with the technical and logistics department to ensure timely deliveries of orders and onboarding of products where necessary

Maintain and update sales and customer records

Create and share monthly sales reports

Monitor the assigned ticketing queue and provide real time responses

Managing stock levels

Adhere to accounting policies and customer payment terms

Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations

Stay up to date with new products and services relevant to the industry

Desired Skills:

Sales Administrator

IT

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

