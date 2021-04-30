Sales Administrator – IT

Apr 30, 2021

Well established IT Company is looking for a Sales Administrator based in Durban

Essential Competencies:

  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience working as a Sales administrator or Sales support agent in a technology driven environment
  • Microsoft Office
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent at building and maintaining relationships with potential customers, suppliers, and internal stakeholders
  • Understanding of sales performance metrics
  • Proven track record of achieving sales targets
  • Experience working in an agile and collaborative team

Advantageous Skills:

  • Experience navigating a ticketing system
  • Understanding and experience with CRM software
  • Pastel Partner or similar accounting software
  • Driver’s license
  • IT tertiary level qualification
  • Sales training or certification
  • Experience with Microsoft cloud services and similar products
  • Sales experience with hardware, software, and licensing products
  • Knowledge of ISP products and services
  • Service and product sales experience

Key Responsibilities:

  • Receive requests for quotations and effectively source competitive pricing from approved suppliers
  • Generate quotations to clients with context that is comprehensive to users
  • Generate and distribute custom-created proposals
  • Process orders accurately over email and ensure regular telephonic follow ups until order is completed
  • Maintain regular contact with clients to share status updates on orders/quotations
  • Liaise with the technical and logistics department to ensure timely deliveries of orders and onboarding of products where necessary
  • Maintain and update sales and customer records
  • Create and share monthly sales reports
  • Monitor the assigned ticketing queue and provide real time responses
  • Managing stock levels
  • Adhere to accounting policies and customer payment terms
  • Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations
  • Stay up to date with new products and services relevant to the industry

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Administrator
  • IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position