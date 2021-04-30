Sales Administrator – IT

Well established IT Company is looking for a Sales Administrator based in Durban
Essential Competencies:
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience working as a Sales administrator or Sales support agent in a technology driven environment
- Microsoft Office
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent at building and maintaining relationships with potential customers, suppliers, and internal stakeholders
- Understanding of sales performance metrics
- Proven track record of achieving sales targets
- Experience working in an agile and collaborative team
Advantageous Skills:
- Experience navigating a ticketing system
- Understanding and experience with CRM software
- Pastel Partner or similar accounting software
- Driver’s license
- IT tertiary level qualification
- Sales training or certification
- Experience with Microsoft cloud services and similar products
- Sales experience with hardware, software, and licensing products
- Knowledge of ISP products and services
- Service and product sales experience
Key Responsibilities:
- Receive requests for quotations and effectively source competitive pricing from approved suppliers
- Generate quotations to clients with context that is comprehensive to users
- Generate and distribute custom-created proposals
- Process orders accurately over email and ensure regular telephonic follow ups until order is completed
- Maintain regular contact with clients to share status updates on orders/quotations
- Liaise with the technical and logistics department to ensure timely deliveries of orders and onboarding of products where necessary
- Maintain and update sales and customer records
- Create and share monthly sales reports
- Monitor the assigned ticketing queue and provide real time responses
- Managing stock levels
- Adhere to accounting policies and customer payment terms
- Ensure sales targets are met and report any deviations
- Stay up to date with new products and services relevant to the industry
Desired Skills:
- Sales Administrator
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years