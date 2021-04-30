Sales Associate at Capital Growth

Marketing& Sales Company boasts it’s leadership development program. Our platform is designed for ambitious individuals who want to start their career within the sales & leadership industry.
Minimum to no experience necessary as we provide full training to all successful applicants. You will be assigned a mentor and you will receive adequate support.
Basic Requirements:
Conscientious
Valid SA ID
Senior Certificate
Confident
Student Mentality
Well-spoken
You will have a head start if you have sales experience.
Forward your resume and best contact numbers to apply. We will be hiring throughout the second quarter. Apply today.
Desired Skills:
- communication
- Sales Person
- Customer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year