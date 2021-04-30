Section Engineer

Apr 30, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Plan, implement, control and monitor approved changes
  • Business intelligence and trend analysis
  • Functional process optimisation
  • Implement operations effectiveness model and practice
  • Promote and enforce compliance
  • Plan, direct and assess quality management within function
  • Input into functional planning
  • Micro- and macro-economic awareness
  • Apply engineering standards, principles and practices
  • Schedule and monitor execution of asset care activities
  • Support the planning of maintenance windows in coordinating the needs between the operational and maintenance sections
  • Implement cost control systems
  • Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
  • Implement and manage people development initiatives
  • People development / management and identification of training gaps

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • B. Degree in Engineering
  • GCC Certificate Mines and Works
  • Master’s Degree in Engineering (Advantageous)
  • Project Management experience
  • 5 years Engineering and Production experience

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Section Management

