Section Engineer

Key responsibilities will include:

Plan, implement, control and monitor approved changes

Business intelligence and trend analysis

Functional process optimisation

Implement operations effectiveness model and practice

Promote and enforce compliance

Plan, direct and assess quality management within function

Input into functional planning

Micro- and macro-economic awareness

Apply engineering standards, principles and practices

Schedule and monitor execution of asset care activities

Support the planning of maintenance windows in coordinating the needs between the operational and maintenance sections

Implement cost control systems

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Implement and manage people development initiatives

People development / management and identification of training gaps

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

B. Degree in Engineering

GCC Certificate Mines and Works

Master’s Degree in Engineering (Advantageous)

Project Management experience

5 years Engineering and Production experience

South African Citizens only.

Desired Skills:

Section Management

