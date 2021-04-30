Section Engineer

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Plan, implement, control and monitor approved changes
- Business intelligence and trend analysis
- Functional process optimisation
- Implement operations effectiveness model and practice
- Promote and enforce compliance
- Plan, direct and assess quality management within function
- Input into functional planning
- Micro- and macro-economic awareness
- Apply engineering standards, principles and practices
- Schedule and monitor execution of asset care activities
- Support the planning of maintenance windows in coordinating the needs between the operational and maintenance sections
- Implement cost control systems
- Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Implement and manage people development initiatives
- People development / management and identification of training gaps
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- B. Degree in Engineering
- GCC Certificate Mines and Works
- Master’s Degree in Engineering (Advantageous)
- Project Management experience
- 5 years Engineering and Production experience
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Section Management