Section Engineer – Opencast Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Section Engineer to join their team in Postmasburg, Northern Cape.
Applicants must be medically fit, and have a clear criminal record.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Plan, implement, control and monitor approved changes;
- Business intelligence and trend analyses;
- Functional process optimisation;
- Implement operations effectiveness model and practice;
- Promote and enforce compliance;
- Plan, direct and assess quality management within function;
- Input into functional planning;
- Micro- and macro-economic awareness;
- Apply engineering standards, principles and practices;
- Schedule and monitor execution of asset care activities;
- Support the planning of maintenance windows in coordinating the needs between the operational- and maintenance sections;
- Implement cost control systems;
- Internal and external stakeholder relationship management;
- Implement and manage people development initiatives;
- People development and identification of training gaps;
- People management;
- Workforce planning.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 (Required)
- B. Degree in Engineering (Required)
- GCC Certificate Mines & Works (Required)
- Masters Degree in Engineering (Advantageous)
- Professional Status: ECSA (Recommended)
- Legal Requirements: Section 2.13.1
- One (1) Year Project Management Experience (Required)
- Five (5) Years Engineering and Production Experience in a Mining or Heavy Engineering Industry (Required)
- Opencast mine experience, specifically iron ore (preferred)
- Valid Code B Driving License (Required)
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES:
- Behavioural Competencies: Business Acumen, Leading People, Relationship Building Skills, Results Driven and Leading Change
- System Skills: Electronic Document Management Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning, Information Management Systems, Learning Management Systems, Microsoft Office and SHERQ Systems
- Technical Competency: Generic Engineering
Desired Skills:
- section engineer
- engineering
- opencast mining
- GCC
- ECSA
- legal registration
- project managemet
- production
- iron ore