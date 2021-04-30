Section Engineer – Opencast Mining

Apr 30, 2021

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Section Engineer to join their team in Postmasburg, Northern Cape.

Applicants must be medically fit, and have a clear criminal record.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Plan, implement, control and monitor approved changes;
  • Business intelligence and trend analyses;
  • Functional process optimisation;
  • Implement operations effectiveness model and practice;
  • Promote and enforce compliance;
  • Plan, direct and assess quality management within function;
  • Input into functional planning;
  • Micro- and macro-economic awareness;
  • Apply engineering standards, principles and practices;
  • Schedule and monitor execution of asset care activities;
  • Support the planning of maintenance windows in coordinating the needs between the operational- and maintenance sections;
  • Implement cost control systems;
  • Internal and external stakeholder relationship management;
  • Implement and manage people development initiatives;
  • People development and identification of training gaps;
  • People management;
  • Workforce planning.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 (Required)
  • B. Degree in Engineering (Required)
  • GCC Certificate Mines & Works (Required)
  • Masters Degree in Engineering (Advantageous)
  • Professional Status: ECSA (Recommended)
  • Legal Requirements: Section 2.13.1
  • One (1) Year Project Management Experience (Required)
  • Five (5) Years Engineering and Production Experience in a Mining or Heavy Engineering Industry (Required)
  • Opencast mine experience, specifically iron ore (preferred)
  • Valid Code B Driving License (Required)

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES:

  • Behavioural Competencies: Business Acumen, Leading People, Relationship Building Skills, Results Driven and Leading Change
  • System Skills: Electronic Document Management Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning, Information Management Systems, Learning Management Systems, Microsoft Office and SHERQ Systems
  • Technical Competency: Generic Engineering

Desired Skills:

  • section engineer
  • engineering
  • opencast mining
  • GCC
  • ECSA
  • legal registration
  • project managemet
  • production
  • iron ore

Learn more/Apply for this position