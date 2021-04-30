Section Engineer – Opencast Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Section Engineer to join their team in Postmasburg, Northern Cape.

Applicants must be medically fit, and have a clear criminal record.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Plan, implement, control and monitor approved changes;

Business intelligence and trend analyses;

Functional process optimisation;

Implement operations effectiveness model and practice;

Promote and enforce compliance;

Plan, direct and assess quality management within function;

Input into functional planning;

Micro- and macro-economic awareness;

Apply engineering standards, principles and practices;

Schedule and monitor execution of asset care activities;

Support the planning of maintenance windows in coordinating the needs between the operational- and maintenance sections;

Implement cost control systems;

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management;

Implement and manage people development initiatives;

People development and identification of training gaps;

People management;

Workforce planning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 (Required)

B. Degree in Engineering (Required)

GCC Certificate Mines & Works (Required)

Masters Degree in Engineering (Advantageous)

Professional Status: ECSA (Recommended)

Legal Requirements: Section 2.13.1

One (1) Year Project Management Experience (Required)

Five (5) Years Engineering and Production Experience in a Mining or Heavy Engineering Industry (Required)

Opencast mine experience, specifically iron ore (preferred)

Valid Code B Driving License (Required)

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES:

Behavioural Competencies: Business Acumen, Leading People, Relationship Building Skills, Results Driven and Leading Change

System Skills: Electronic Document Management Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning, Information Management Systems, Learning Management Systems, Microsoft Office and SHERQ Systems

Technical Competency: Generic Engineering

