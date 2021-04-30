Security System Technician at Nano Secure

We are looking for an experienced Security System Technician to install, program, troubleshoot, maintain, and repair security systems, including but not limited to alarm systems, access control systems, intercom systems, electric fencing, and IP cameras.
Minimum requirements:
- National Senior Certificate / Grade 12
- Active PSiRA registration / membership – Grade E
- Valid driver’s licence
- Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in installing, repairing, and troubleshooting security systems
- Ability to operate power tools
- Attention to detail
- Strong Verbal and written communication skills
- Willingness to work overtime hours where applicable to meet deliverables
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- CCTV
- Access Control
- IP Cameras
- Intercoms
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Nano Secure, based in Bellville, is the leading experts in designing, installing and maintaining revolutionary security & surveillance & access control technology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life