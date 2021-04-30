Security System Technician at Nano Secure

We are looking for an experienced Security System Technician to install, program, troubleshoot, maintain, and repair security systems, including but not limited to alarm systems, access control systems, intercom systems, electric fencing, and IP cameras.

Minimum requirements:

National Senior Certificate / Grade 12

Active PSiRA registration / membership – Grade E

Valid driver’s licence

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in installing, repairing, and troubleshooting security systems

Ability to operate power tools

Attention to detail

Strong Verbal and written communication skills

Willingness to work overtime hours where applicable to meet deliverables

Desired Skills:

Technical

CCTV

Access Control

IP Cameras

Intercoms

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Nano Secure, based in Bellville, is the leading experts in designing, installing and maintaining revolutionary security & surveillance & access control technology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life

