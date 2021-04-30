Senior Database Administrator at Redpanda Software

Apr 30, 2021

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions
  • Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management
  • Design, implement and maintain data warehouse
  • Applies expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases
  • Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments
  • Implement changes.
  • Troubleshoot and solve incidents.
  • Monitor and analyse performance issues.
  • Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.
  • Provide DBA Support for customers, application development and production support teams.
  • Ensure compliance with operational / change management guidelines.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric required. Bachelors’ Degree or diploma in IT related field an advantage.
  • 8+ years experience in a similar role
  • In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning including the following: installation, configuration, upgrade, monitor, manage, performance tuning of Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres.

Desired Skills:

  • Sybase
  • SQL
  • Postgress
  • Agile
  • Database Administration

