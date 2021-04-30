Senior Database Administrator at Redpanda Software

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Apply high-level of skills in database design, installations, and conversions
- Responsible for database backup and recovery procedures, access security and database integrity, physical data storage design, and data storage management
- Design, implement and maintain data warehouse
- Applies expertise in specific DBMS such as Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres & Document Databases
- Operate, maintain, backup, and recover the database environments
- Implement changes.
- Troubleshoot and solve incidents.
- Monitor and analyse performance issues.
- Work with numerous technical teams to improve core infrastructure.
- Provide DBA Support for customers, application development and production support teams.
- Ensure compliance with operational / change management guidelines.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric required. Bachelors’ Degree or diploma in IT related field an advantage.
- Matric
- 8+ years experience in a similar role
- In-depth understanding of database maintenance and performance tuning including the following: installation, configuration, upgrade, monitor, manage, performance tuning of Sybase, SQL Server and Postgres.
Desired Skills:
- Sybase
- SQL
- Postgress
- Agile
- Database Administration