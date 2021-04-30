Senior Developer

The Role: A leading insurance Giant has an opportunity for a developer to join a dynamic team.They are looking for someone who contributes to the development of software, web, and multi-media applications that facilitates the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging [URL Removed] and Experience: Duties and ResponsibilitiesThe main duties and responsibilities of the application developer role are as follows:
- Work as part of a project team, reporting to a I.T managers.
- Work closely with business staff to ensure solutions adhere to client standards and fit their strategic enterprise architecture
- Definition and management of non-functional requirements, including working with others to ensure these requirements have been met
- Definition and organization of development tasks and accurate estimation of these tasks
- Work closely with members of the development team to ensure that the software design and implementation meets the architectural goals and quality standards
- Provide support to the business analysts, and other project team members, during functional requirements definition to ensure that functionality is both technically achievable and feasible within the project constraints
- Identification and ownership of technical project risks and issues, including owning mitigation activities and resolution of issues
- Undertake other duties as directed by line managers commensurate with the post
- Actively seeking opportunities to contribute improvements to Client??s applications
- Mentoring junior members of the development team including training
- Acting as a focal point of expertise on key technologies or skills
Key Accountabilities: Key accountabilities
- Prepare specialised code as required by the product definition to enable application development
- Contribute technical expertise to requirements analysis to enhance the quality of the solution design
- Complete testing and gather feedback to improve the quality and reduce operational risk of the developed application
- Undertake post-release activities to develop a base of knowledge to be incorporated in future build and release cycles
- Provide 3rd level application support and problem resolution to minimise the impact of application related service outages
Key challenges
- Balance competing demands to ensure project objectives are delivered based on business need and priority.
Personality and Attributes: Essential Experience and Knowledge
- Experience of the full software development lifecycle
- Experience of architecting software solutions with demanding non-functional requirements such as performance, high availability, reliability, security, etc.
- Extensive development experience
- Knowledge of a wide range of open source projects and components (Optional)
- Excellent knowledge and understanding of object oriented design techniques and patterns
- Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies
- Knowledge of integration patterns and technologies
- Client interaction experience, including experience of running workshops with clients
- (Beneficial) ?? Experience working in an agile environment
- (Beneficial) ?? Knowledge and/or experience with SOA architectures
- (Beneficial) ?? Knowledge and/or experience in systems such as service bus
(Beneficial) ?? experience in web technologies such as angular