Senior Developer

The Role: A leading insurance Giant has an opportunity for a developer to join a dynamic team.They are looking for someone who contributes to the development of software, web, and multi-media applications that facilitates the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging [URL Removed] and Experience: Duties and ResponsibilitiesThe main duties and responsibilities of the application developer role are as follows:

Work as part of a project team, reporting to a I.T managers.

Work closely with business staff to ensure solutions adhere to client standards and fit their strategic enterprise architecture

Definition and management of non-functional requirements, including working with others to ensure these requirements have been met

Definition and organization of development tasks and accurate estimation of these tasks

Work closely with members of the development team to ensure that the software design and implementation meets the architectural goals and quality standards

Provide support to the business analysts, and other project team members, during functional requirements definition to ensure that functionality is both technically achievable and feasible within the project constraints

Identification and ownership of technical project risks and issues, including owning mitigation activities and resolution of issues

Undertake other duties as directed by line managers commensurate with the post

Actively seeking opportunities to contribute improvements to Client??s applications

Mentoring junior members of the development team including training Acting as a focal point of expertise on key technologies or skills



Key Accountabilities: Key accountabilities

Prepare specialised code as required by the product definition to enable application development

Contribute technical expertise to requirements analysis to enhance the quality of the solution design

Complete testing and gather feedback to improve the quality and reduce operational risk of the developed application

Undertake post-release activities to develop a base of knowledge to be incorporated in future build and release cycles

Provide 3rd level application support and problem resolution to minimise the impact of application related service outages

Key challenges

Balance competing demands to ensure project objectives are delivered based on business need and priority.

Personality and Attributes: Essential Experience and Knowledge

Experience of the full software development lifecycle

Experience of architecting software solutions with demanding non-functional requirements such as performance, high availability, reliability, security, etc.

Extensive development experience

Knowledge of a wide range of open source projects and components (Optional)

Excellent knowledge and understanding of object oriented design techniques and patterns

Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies

Knowledge of integration patterns and technologies

Client interaction experience, including experience of running workshops with clients

(Beneficial) ?? Experience working in an agile environment

(Beneficial) ?? Knowledge and/or experience with SOA architectures

(Beneficial) ?? Knowledge and/or experience in systems such as service bus

(Beneficial) ?? experience in web technologies such as angular

