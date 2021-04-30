Senior Software Developer

Apr 30, 2021

Job description:

  • A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market.
  • Become part of a team working on Key projects in the company Distribution in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the company success story.
  • The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of the company Practice management, the company Channel and the company CRM platform.
  • The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by the company Advisers and clients nationally.
  • The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.

Responsibilities:

  • Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture
  • Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.
  • Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader the company Consult Group.
  • Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
  • Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
  • Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
  • Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
  • Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
  • Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
  • Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
  • Expert C# development experience
  • Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
  • Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
  • SQL experience
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Expert understanding of the software development process
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
  • Strong security principles experience
  • Good knowledge of microservice architecture
  • Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
  • Entity framework knowledge
  • Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
  • Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Recommended requirements:

  • Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry, preferably with knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.
  • Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience
  • Cloud vendor experience

Competencies:

  • Problem-solving skills
  • Business acumen and entrepreneurship
  • Analytical thinker
  • Negotiating and influencing skills
  • IT innovation and acumen
  • Attention to detail
  • Project Management skills
  • Change management and coaching skills

