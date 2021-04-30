Senior Systems Administrator

Our client is seeking to employ a Senior Systems Administrator.

The candidate is expected to be a technical expert on SAP Finance modules, including but not limited to maintenance and property. The candidate will be responsible for configuring applications, managing bank accounts, and assisting Superusers and other Business users, as well as managing resource project, which includes being the guidance and support to the development team and other staff on the project.

Requirements:

Matric Grade 12 certificate is essential

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology related fields

SAP certification is essential

SAP Finance technical, and developer experience is essential

Skills: Functional expert on SAP Finance, can configuring systems, can meeting the relevant business requirements and have a good understanding of the business requirements, good testing skills, innovative thinker, work well in a team. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP Financial

Systems Configuration

Managing bank accounts

SAP Technical

Developer Experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

