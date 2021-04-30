Services & Sales Agents Wanted at Capital Growth

Date of Hire: Immediate – May – June 2021

Report to: Business Owner

About the Position: We are looking for the cream of the crop in the sales, marketing & leadership industry to join our dynamic team. You need to be flexible, adaptable and resilient to change; able to grasp new concepts and campaigns. You will also receive adequate training and guidance.

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or NQF 4 qualification

Minimum of 1-3 years working experience (inherent requirement):

Customer Service and/or

Sales and/or

Exposure to financial services environment (advantageous)

Computer (literacy essential)

MS Outlook

MS Excel

Excellent command of English language, speak with a clear neutral accent

Remuneration:

Earn up to R 12000 per month with our attractive payment structure.

Interested individuals should email an UPDATED CV or call our offices for more information.

Desired Skills:

sales

customer services

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

