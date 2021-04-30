Software Developer (Senior)

Primary purpose of the role:
- The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.
- As a Senior Developer, there will always be an expectation that you help to upskill your teammates, through knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of your fellow team mates.
Key Accountabilities:
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company
- Internal and external (client) support
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Writing and implementing high quality unit tests
- Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures
- Research and development
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Identification of improvement areas
- Assist with peer and code reviews
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
- High level of expertise required in all aspects of development
- High level of flexibility required
Required Skills:
- Self-Management – We don’t believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it. (From nothing all the way to getting a smile and thumbs up from our clients)
- Technical – Experience in at least our core technology stack is essential, but we do recognise that many skills and technologies can be learnt on the way. We regularly look into new technologies and platforms to improve our current and new solutions.
- Logic – Things don’t always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.
- Language – The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.
Preferred experience:
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- TDD (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation of such
- Project and Product Management
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
- Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
Other Requirements:
- SA citizenship