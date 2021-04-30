Specialist – Customer Data / Information Management (14 MONTHS CONTRACT)

Minimum Requirements:

B Com (Finance) or any financial related degree

1 years’ experience in a sales/credit support or similar role preferably in a banking of financial services environment.

Critical Competencies

Advanced Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, SAP Financial Policies and Procedures Business Acumen

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To perform the contractual loading and disbursement control functions for all loan transactions onto the systems and perform all related administrative including financial control functions within the agreed SLA’s and required processes and according to the prescribed processes and procedures related to loan establishment, compliance and disbursement. To support the Specialist Monitoring and Business Analyst for the front office, apply relevant policies and the terms and conditions of the approved and accepted loan agreement and ensure adherence and compliance to terms and requirements, before payment authorisation is requested. To ensure that the disbursement of funds in terms of the loan agreements can be executed within agreed time lines

Desired Skills:

Records Management

Record Reporting

Credit Support

Sales Support

Loan repayment

Final Settlements

SAP Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position