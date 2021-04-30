Specialist: Customer Data/Information Management (24 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
- To support the Specialist Monitoring and Business Analyst for the front office, apply relevant policies and the terms and conditions of the approved and accepted loan agreement and ensure adherence and compliance to terms and requirements, before payment authorisation is requested.
- To ensure that the disbursement of funds in terms of the loan agreements can be executed within agreed time lines. To provide general administrative support and control functions of the customer loan account and assist with any matter pertaining to the client loan account records supporting the business to achieve the desired service delivery and client satisfaction.
- To maintain the customer information & customer accounts within area of responsibility and ensure that the data is updated at all times in collaboration with the Business Analyst and the Specialist Monitoring as per the legislation and banks policies.
- To archive all supporting loan documentation generated in own area of responsibility in accordance to the Record Management Policy and prescribed processes and procedures, thereby supporting the monitoring, recovery and restructuring function thereby minimising financial loss for the Bank.
Key Performance Areas
- Compliance and Control
- Execution of Loan Disbursements
- Processing support and Administration
- Loan repayment and final settlements
- Record Management and Reporting
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- BCom (Finance) or any financial related degree
- 1 years’ experience in a sales/credit support or similar role preferably in a banking of financial services environment