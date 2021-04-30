Stock Checker

Our Client is looking to employ Stock Checkers.

Must be PSIRA registered with a minimum of Grade C.

Ability to read and write in English.

Minimum of Matric qualification.

Willing to work Day and Night Shift.

Job Specification:

Direct trucks to loading bays.

Check the quality of the stock before dispatching.

Accurately record and sort stock to be loaded as per order.

Immediately report any suspicious, unusual, or unlawful activities to your supervisor

General housekeeping.

Desired Skills:

Organization Skills

Attention to detail

Verbal And Written Communication

Accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position