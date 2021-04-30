Stock Checker

Apr 30, 2021

Our Client is looking to employ Stock Checkers.

  • Must be PSIRA registered with a minimum of Grade C.
  • Ability to read and write in English.
  • Minimum of Matric qualification.
  • Willing to work Day and Night Shift.

Job Specification:

  • Direct trucks to loading bays.
  • Check the quality of the stock before dispatching.
  • Accurately record and sort stock to be loaded as per order.
  • Immediately report any suspicious, unusual, or unlawful activities to your supervisor
  • General housekeeping.

Desired Skills:

  • Organization Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position