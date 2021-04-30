Stock Checker

Our Client is looking to employ Stock Checkers.
- Must be PSIRA registered with a minimum of Grade C.
- Ability to read and write in English.
- Minimum of Matric qualification.
- Willing to work Day and Night Shift.
Job Specification:
- Direct trucks to loading bays.
- Check the quality of the stock before dispatching.
- Accurately record and sort stock to be loaded as per order.
- Immediately report any suspicious, unusual, or unlawful activities to your supervisor
- General housekeeping.
Desired Skills:
- Organization Skills
- Attention to detail
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Accuracy
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric