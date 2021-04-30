Stores Admin Controller at Headhunters

Our client in the production / manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a experienced Stores Admin Controller at their Port Elizabeth operation.
Production:
- Assist with daily production figures.
- Assist with building production statistics.
- Requisition process ingredients.
- Requisition daily production packaging.
- Issue daily production batch codes.
- Issue daily production forms.
- Liaise with and assist Production Manager wherever necessary.
Procurement:
- Liaise with Procurement department on stock levels.
- Ensure that Purchase Orders are collected from Procurement department daily.
- Revert to Procurement department daily on all outstanding orders.
Stores:
- Ensure accurate recording and management of all stocks into and out of stores, as well as freezers & factory where necessary.
- Ensure all documentation is completed accurately and timeously.
- Supervise all stock receipts and ensure GRV’s are completed accurately.
- Ensure that goods are only received if authorised purchase order exists.
- Supervise and ensure accurate stock requisitions into production / factory.
- Supervise and ensure accuracy of goods manufactured stock returned to stores.
- Ensure that delivery notes to customers or suppliers are issued accurately and all stock checked before leaving stores.
- Ensure that all documents are signed / authorised.
- Ensure that accounts department are notified of any deliveries and if need be, that an invoice accompanies the delivery note to the customer.
- Ensure that the FIFO system is used effectively.
- Co-ordinate monthly stock counts and ensure that monthly stock counts are carried out correctly and that accurate stock figures are supplied to Finance department.
- Supervise assistants and ensure they perform their duties efficiently and accurately.
- Maintain accurate records of stock levels.
- Ensure all areas are locked and product is stored correctly at the end of each shift.
- Provide Procurement department with accurate daily stock figures of ingredients.
- Maintain chemical stocks / consumables (including ordering of these)
- Ensure that blends for after-hours shifts and weekends are issued in a controlled manner.
- Liaise with Production Managers for ingredients needed for following shifts.
General:
- Specific responsibility for Internal Audits as part of the QMS.
- Ensure that all employees have the correct protective clothing available to them.
- Maintain discipline regarding food safety.
- Ensure effective communication between departments.
- Adhere to all factory food safety and quality rules.
- Any other duties which may reasonably be required of you.
- Assist in sample preparation with Production and Procurement staff.
- Ensure accurate capture of GRV, SR, DN and other such documents into stock system.
- Spot check stock levels.
- All stock movements to be made in liaison with Procurement PA.
Reporting Structure:
- Reporting to General Manager Operations
- Manage – all dry store personnel
Other:
- Conduct internal audits as required by the internal audit schedule.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.