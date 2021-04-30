Stores Admin Controller at Headhunters

Our client in the production / manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a experienced Stores Admin Controller at their Port Elizabeth operation.

Production:

Assist with daily production figures.

Assist with building production statistics.

Requisition process ingredients.

Requisition daily production packaging.

Issue daily production batch codes.

Issue daily production forms.

Liaise with and assist Production Manager wherever necessary.

Procurement:

Liaise with Procurement department on stock levels.

Ensure that Purchase Orders are collected from Procurement department daily.

Revert to Procurement department daily on all outstanding orders.

Stores:

Ensure accurate recording and management of all stocks into and out of stores, as well as freezers & factory where necessary.

Ensure all documentation is completed accurately and timeously.

Supervise all stock receipts and ensure GRV’s are completed accurately.

Ensure that goods are only received if authorised purchase order exists.

Supervise and ensure accurate stock requisitions into production / factory.

Supervise and ensure accuracy of goods manufactured stock returned to stores.

Ensure that delivery notes to customers or suppliers are issued accurately and all stock checked before leaving stores.

Ensure that all documents are signed / authorised.

Ensure that accounts department are notified of any deliveries and if need be, that an invoice accompanies the delivery note to the customer.

Ensure that the FIFO system is used effectively.

Co-ordinate monthly stock counts and ensure that monthly stock counts are carried out correctly and that accurate stock figures are supplied to Finance department.

Supervise assistants and ensure they perform their duties efficiently and accurately.

Maintain accurate records of stock levels.

Ensure all areas are locked and product is stored correctly at the end of each shift.

Provide Procurement department with accurate daily stock figures of ingredients.

Maintain chemical stocks / consumables (including ordering of these)

Ensure that blends for after-hours shifts and weekends are issued in a controlled manner.

Liaise with Production Managers for ingredients needed for following shifts.

General:

Specific responsibility for Internal Audits as part of the QMS.

Ensure that all employees have the correct protective clothing available to them.

Maintain discipline regarding food safety.

Ensure effective communication between departments.

Adhere to all factory food safety and quality rules.

Any other duties which may reasonably be required of you.

Assist in sample preparation with Production and Procurement staff.

Ensure accurate capture of GRV, SR, DN and other such documents into stock system.

Spot check stock levels.

All stock movements to be made in liaison with Procurement PA.

Reporting Structure:

Reporting to General Manager Operations

Manage – all dry store personnel

Other:

Conduct internal audits as required by the internal audit schedule.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

