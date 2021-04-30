Stores Admin Controller at Headhunters

Our client in the production / manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ a experienced Stores Admin Controller at their Port Elizabeth operation.
Production:

  • Assist with daily production figures.
  • Assist with building production statistics.
  • Requisition process ingredients.
  • Requisition daily production packaging.
  • Issue daily production batch codes.
  • Issue daily production forms.
  • Liaise with and assist Production Manager wherever necessary.

 

Procurement:

  • Liaise with Procurement department on stock levels.
  • Ensure that Purchase Orders are collected from Procurement department daily.
  • Revert to Procurement department daily on all outstanding orders.

 

Stores:

  • Ensure accurate recording and management of all stocks into and out of stores, as well as freezers & factory where necessary.
  • Ensure all documentation is completed accurately and timeously.
  • Supervise all stock receipts and ensure GRV’s are completed accurately.
  • Ensure that goods are only received if authorised purchase order exists.
  • Supervise and ensure accurate stock requisitions into production / factory.
  • Supervise and ensure accuracy of goods manufactured stock returned to stores.
  • Ensure that delivery notes to customers or suppliers are issued accurately and all stock checked before leaving stores.
  • Ensure that all documents are signed / authorised.
  • Ensure that accounts department are notified of any deliveries and if need be, that an invoice accompanies the delivery note to the customer.
  • Ensure that the FIFO system is used effectively.
  • Co-ordinate monthly stock counts and ensure that monthly stock counts are carried out correctly and that accurate stock figures are supplied to Finance department.
  • Supervise assistants and ensure they perform their duties efficiently and accurately.
  • Maintain accurate records of stock levels.
  • Ensure all areas are locked and product is stored correctly at the end of each shift.
  • Provide Procurement department with accurate daily stock figures of ingredients.
  • Maintain chemical stocks / consumables (including ordering of these)
  • Ensure that blends for after-hours shifts and weekends are issued in a controlled manner.
  • Liaise with Production Managers for ingredients needed for following shifts.

 

General:

  • Specific responsibility for Internal Audits as part of the QMS.
  • Ensure that all employees have the correct protective clothing available to them.
  • Maintain discipline regarding food safety.
  • Ensure effective communication between departments.
  • Adhere to all factory food safety and quality rules.
  • Any other duties which may reasonably be required of you.
  • Assist in sample preparation with Production and Procurement staff.
  • Ensure accurate capture of GRV, SR, DN and other such documents into stock system.
  • Spot check stock levels.
  • All stock movements to be made in liaison with Procurement PA.

 

Reporting Structure:

  • Reporting to General Manager Operations
  • Manage – all dry store personnel

 

Other:

  • Conduct internal audits as required by the internal audit schedule.

 

