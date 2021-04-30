Telesales Rep at Capital Growth

Our team’s hot on the dialler , in the comfort of their homes! We are on the lookout for our next panel of virtec team members. You will work in office until you have gained the relevant skills and discipline to work from home. Expect to work in office for +- 6-8 weeks.

We are looking for 6 experienced telesales representatives. We will offer training,product material and the necessary support on a daily basis.

You will need to adopt our virtual sales system and be adaptable when experiencing change.

Minimum Requirements:

Self-Motivated

Ambitios

Grade 12

Minimum of 12-18 months telesales experience is compulsory

Available to be interviewed on short notice

Apply by sending your updated resume containing your best contact numbers.

Desired Skills:

sales

telesales

Sales Skills

Prospecting

Telesales – Outbound

Telesales – Inbound

Prospect new customers

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

