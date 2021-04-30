Telesales Rep at Capital Growth

Our team’s hot on the dialler , in the comfort of their homes! We are on the lookout for our next panel of virtec team members. You will work in office until you have gained the relevant skills and discipline to work from home. Expect to work in office for +- 6-8 weeks.
We are looking for 6 experienced telesales representatives. We will offer training,product material and the necessary support on a daily basis.
You will need to adopt our virtual sales system and be adaptable when experiencing change.
Minimum Requirements:
Self-Motivated
Ambitios
Grade 12
Minimum of 12-18 months telesales experience is compulsory
Available to be interviewed on short notice
Apply by sending your updated resume containing your best contact numbers.
Desired Skills:
- sales
- telesales
- Sales Skills
- Prospecting
- Telesales – Outbound
- Telesales – Inbound
- Prospect new customers
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
