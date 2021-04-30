Tenacious Trainees

Expanding Financial Services provider seeks 9 mentees to start the second quarter at our main branch in the City Center. Applicants will be hired into a full time role.

We specialise in sales , marketing & distribution of various products.

We hire persons who are looking to gain experience and who are serious about enhancing themselves professionally.

You will be required to generate sales. You will be fully trained in all sectors of sales & marketing. You will enjoy a thriving environment where you will receive on-going coaching and sales training. You will witness big & small business-related successes daily! You will have the opportunity to create your own success using the platform we provide.

Matric & SA ID is compulsory. Full training provided. Learning attitude is imperative.

Call us or mail your cover letter & CV to apply.

Desired Skills:

sales

customer service

marketing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

