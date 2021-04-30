WAREHOUSE/LOGISTICS MANAGER Paarden Eiland R20 000-R30 000 Per Month

National Retailer seeks a seasoned Warehouse/Logistics Manager to be responsible for their Cape Town Warehouse but also manage their warehousing team in JHB, Midrand.

This is a great opportunity if you have a passion for efficient logistics as you will play a critical role in innovating and driving the future of the business. The key to this role is being able to take a collaborative approach with internal & external teams to develop solutions.

Must have matric, a Tertiary Qualification & 5 years warehousing/logistics experience. You will need to be organized, collaborative, analytical, and communicator.

Key responsibilities:

IT – stock system

Use IT system to manage stock levels, delivery times, and transport costs

use data from IT systems to evaluate performance and quality and to plan improvements

Understand, work with and possibly help to develop e-commerce

Ordering/Deliveries

Use information systems to coordinate and control the order cycle

Plan and monitor inbound and outgoing deliveries & come up with innovative ways to improve processes

Staff Management

Allocate and manage staff resources according to changing needs

Manage staff – KPIs/Disciplinaries

Manage staff training issues

Motivate other members of the team

Guide team meetings – set agenda

Make sure team keeps warehouse in excellent condition: label goods, plot routes & process shipments properly

Customers/Suppliers

Liaise and negotiate with customers and suppliers

Contracts

Develop business by gaining new contracts, analyzing logistical problems, and producing new solutions

New projects

Plan & Manage projects

Work on new supply strategies

