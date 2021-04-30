WAREHOUSE/LOGISTICS MANAGER Paarden Eiland R20 000-R30 000 Per Month

Apr 30, 2021

National Retailer seeks a seasoned Warehouse/Logistics Manager to be responsible for their Cape Town Warehouse but also manage their warehousing team in JHB, Midrand.

This is a great opportunity if you have a passion for efficient logistics as you will play a critical role in innovating and driving the future of the business. The key to this role is being able to take a collaborative approach with internal & external teams to develop solutions.

Must have matric, a Tertiary Qualification & 5 years warehousing/logistics experience. You will need to be organized, collaborative, analytical, and communicator.

Key responsibilities:

IT – stock system

  • Use IT system to manage stock levels, delivery times, and transport costs
  • use data from IT systems to evaluate performance and quality and to plan improvements
  • Understand, work with and possibly help to develop e-commerce

Ordering/Deliveries

  • Use information systems to coordinate and control the order cycle
  • Plan and monitor inbound and outgoing deliveries & come up with innovative ways to improve processes

Staff Management

  • Allocate and manage staff resources according to changing needs
  • Manage staff – KPIs/Disciplinaries
  • Manage staff training issues
  • Motivate other members of the team
  • Guide team meetings – set agenda
  • Make sure team keeps warehouse in excellent condition: label goods, plot routes & process shipments properly

Customers/Suppliers

  • Liaise and negotiate with customers and suppliers

Contracts

  • Develop business by gaining new contracts, analyzing logistical problems, and producing new solutions

New projects

  • Plan & Manage projects
  • Work on new supply strategies

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Warehouse Management
  • Logistics Management

Learn more/Apply for this position