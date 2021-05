Broker Assistant – East London

The Broker Assistant is required to support the Financial Advisor/Broker(s) in providing high levels of client services to our clients, as well as to the Region as a whole. The incumbent takes responsibility for overseeing the administrative, operations and client services support to the Broker and is the liaison person between the practice and the regional office / head office.

Desired Skills:

FAIS

Financial Planning

FICA

