CUSTOMER DATA – INFORMATION MANAGEMENT 24 MNTHS FTC

CUSTOMER DATA / INFORMATION MANAGEMENT IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

24 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: CENTURION

SALARY: R622 032 CTC PER ANNUM

CLOSING DATE: 7 MAY 2021

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: ATTACH YOUR ANSWERS TO YOUR APPLICATION:

Qualification

Do you have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Finance/Accounts?

Experience

Do you have SAP administration experience?

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

BCom (Finance) or any financial related degree

1 years’ experience in a sales/credit support or similar role in a banking or financial services environment.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Compliance and Control

Execution of Loan Disbursements

Processing support and Administration

Loan repayment and final settlements

Record Management and Reporting

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Advanced Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, SAP

Financial Policies and Procedures

Business Acumen

The ability to communicate effectively and efficiently at all levels in the organisation

The ability to interact with people at all levels in the organisation

The ability to apply the principles of problem solving techniques to identify and resolve a problem in the best interest of all stakeholders

The ability to utilise the correct computer software and the relevant functionality applicable to the outcomes required, especially Excel

The ability to manage time effectively and efficiently in accordance with work priorities to ensure qualitative outcomes

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To perform the contractual loading and disbursement control functions for all loan transactions onto the systems and perform all related administrative including financial control functions within the agreed SLA’s and required processes and according to the prescribed processes and procedures related to loan establishment, compliance and disbursement.

To support the Specialist Monitoring and Business Analyst for the front office, apply relevant policies and the terms and conditions of the approved and accepted loan agreement and ensure adherence and compliance to terms and requirements, before payment authorisation is requested.

To ensure that the disbursement of funds in terms of the loan agreements can be executed within agreed time lines.

To provide general administrative support and control functions of the customer loan account and assist with any matter pertaining to the client loan account records supporting the business to achieve the desired service delivery and client satisfaction.

To maintain the customer information & customer accounts within area of responsibility and ensure that the data is updated at all times in collaboration with the Business Analyst and the Specialist Monitoring as per the legislation and banks policies.

To archive all supporting loan documentation generated in own area of responsibility in accordance to the Record Management Policy and prescribed processes and procedures, thereby supporting the monitoring, recovery and restructuring function thereby minimising financial loss for the Bank. Monitor the document archiving process and take control of the electronic records management system to ensure that all crucial legal and loan documents are archived for future retrieval.

TO APPLY:

Update your CV and mark your Application for ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ.

CONTACT: For more information regarding this role, contact SHASHI PREMRAJ from

M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING on the above REF number.

