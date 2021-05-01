The primary role of the office manager is to make it possible for other employees to function effectively and efficiently. They are responsible for the organization and co-ordination of office operations, procedures and resources to facilitate organizational effectiveness and efficiency.
Office management Responsibilities
- Responsible for developing intra-office communication protocols, and streamlining administrative procedures
-Responsible for developing and implementing office policies by setting up procedures and standards to guide the operation of the office
- Providing administrative assistance to the team as requested- Handling requests and queries appropriately
- Updating company social media and website with the relevant information
- Keeping abreast of developments in industries related to the business of the company
- Researching and writing reports upon request
- Ensure that the office infrastructure is maintained to the required standards and arrange for the required repairs;
- Manage the office budget;
- Arranging of courier services
- Emailing of general correspondences;
- Liaise with the IT service provider as required
- Manage service providers and suppliers
- Maintaining the office filing system, manual and electronic for office management functions
- Ensuring sufficient office supplies at levels which do not result in waste or unavailaibity (stationary, groceries etc)
- Arranging for the onboarding of new employees: laptops, access cards, parking bays etc
- Ensuring health and safety regulations are adhered to including Covid- 19 regulations
- Managing office support employees, ensuring proper processes and procedures are in place and adhered to
- Supervising the cleaning and upkeep of the office Reception
- Receiving, greeting and guiding company visitors
- Screening and directing telephone calls and distributing correspondence
- Prepare for meetings and accept clients- Ensuring guests are provided with refreshments
- Planning and coordination in support of the team
- Scheduling meetings, appointments, conference etc for the Executives and the team as requested
- Coordinating company events and team activities
- Facilitating travel arrangements for the Executives and the team (local and international) including arranging visas, flights, accommodation and car rental reservations
- Responsible for taking minutes at team meetings- Assisting the Bid Office in coordinating;
- Any other duties as may be assigned by line manager or his/her seniors.
- A BACHELOR DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION OR RELATED STUDIES
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS (any specific physical attributes or limiting factors to be accounted for):
- Work is generally performed during regular work hours, but may require extended and/or weekend hours for urgent issues or to meet established timeframes
- Work under extreme pressures
- Position requires frequent use of the computer
- Position requires continual mental concentration and specific attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Support Administration
- Answering Telephones
- Minute taking
- Managing Meetings
- Travel Arrangements
- Office Duties
- Diary management
- Office Administration
- Administrative management
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Computer Skills
- able to work under pressure
- Deadline driven
- positive attitude
- work independently
- Follow instructions
- Analytical thinker
- Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
- Organisational Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree