The primary role of the office manager is to make it possible for other employees to function effectively and efficiently. They are responsible for the organization and co-ordination of office operations, procedures and resources to facilitate organizational effectiveness and efficiency.

Office management Responsibilities

Responsible for developing intra-office communication protocols, and streamlining administrative procedures

-Responsible for developing and implementing office policies by setting up procedures and standards to guide the operation of the office

Providing administrative assistance to the team as requested- Handling requests and queries appropriately

Updating company social media and website with the relevant information

Keeping abreast of developments in industries related to the business of the company

Researching and writing reports upon request

Ensure that the office infrastructure is maintained to the required standards and arrange for the required repairs;

Manage the office budget;

Arranging of courier services

Emailing of general correspondences;

Liaise with the IT service provider as required

Manage service providers and suppliers

Maintaining the office filing system, manual and electronic for office management functions

Ensuring sufficient office supplies at levels which do not result in waste or unavailaibity (stationary, groceries etc)

Arranging for the onboarding of new employees: laptops, access cards, parking bays etc

Ensuring health and safety regulations are adhered to including Covid- 19 regulations

Managing office support employees, ensuring proper processes and procedures are in place and adhered to

Supervising the cleaning and upkeep of the office Reception

Receiving, greeting and guiding company visitors

Screening and directing telephone calls and distributing correspondence

Prepare for meetings and accept clients- Ensuring guests are provided with refreshments

Planning and coordination in support of the team

Scheduling meetings, appointments, conference etc for the Executives and the team as requested

Coordinating company events and team activities

Facilitating travel arrangements for the Executives and the team (local and international) including arranging visas, flights, accommodation and car rental reservations

Responsible for taking minutes at team meetings- Assisting the Bid Office in coordinating;

Any other duties as may be assigned by line manager or his/her seniors.

A BACHELOR DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION OR RELATED STUDIES

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS (any specific physical attributes or limiting factors to be accounted for):

Work is generally performed during regular work hours, but may require extended and/or weekend hours for urgent issues or to meet established timeframes

Work under extreme pressures

Position requires frequent use of the computer

Position requires continual mental concentration and specific attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Support Administration

Answering Telephones

Minute taking

Managing Meetings

Travel Arrangements

Office Duties

Diary management

Office Administration

Administrative management

Verbal And Written Communication

Computer Skills

able to work under pressure

Deadline driven

positive attitude

work independently

Follow instructions

Analytical thinker

Problem Solving

Attention to detail

Organisational Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

