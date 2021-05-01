Office Manager

May 1, 2021

The primary role of the office manager is to make it possible for other employees to function effectively and efficiently. They are responsible for the organization and co-ordination of office operations, procedures and resources to facilitate organizational effectiveness and efficiency.

Office management Responsibilities

  • Responsible for developing intra-office communication protocols, and streamlining administrative procedures
    -Responsible for developing and implementing office policies by setting up procedures and standards to guide the operation of the office
  • Providing administrative assistance to the team as requested- Handling requests and queries appropriately
  • Updating company social media and website with the relevant information
  • Keeping abreast of developments in industries related to the business of the company
  • Researching and writing reports upon request
  • Ensure that the office infrastructure is maintained to the required standards and arrange for the required repairs;
  • Manage the office budget;
  • Arranging of courier services
  • Emailing of general correspondences;
  • Liaise with the IT service provider as required
  • Manage service providers and suppliers
  • Maintaining the office filing system, manual and electronic for office management functions
  • Ensuring sufficient office supplies at levels which do not result in waste or unavailaibity (stationary, groceries etc)
  • Arranging for the onboarding of new employees: laptops, access cards, parking bays etc
  • Ensuring health and safety regulations are adhered to including Covid- 19 regulations
  • Managing office support employees, ensuring proper processes and procedures are in place and adhered to
  • Supervising the cleaning and upkeep of the office Reception
  • Receiving, greeting and guiding company visitors
  • Screening and directing telephone calls and distributing correspondence
  • Prepare for meetings and accept clients- Ensuring guests are provided with refreshments
  • Planning and coordination in support of the team
  • Scheduling meetings, appointments, conference etc for the Executives and the team as requested
  • Coordinating company events and team activities
  • Facilitating travel arrangements for the Executives and the team (local and international) including arranging visas, flights, accommodation and car rental reservations
  • Responsible for taking minutes at team meetings- Assisting the Bid Office in coordinating;
  • Any other duties as may be assigned by line manager or his/her seniors.
  • A BACHELOR DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION OR RELATED STUDIES

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS (any specific physical attributes or limiting factors to be accounted for):

  • Work is generally performed during regular work hours, but may require extended and/or weekend hours for urgent issues or to meet established timeframes
  • Work under extreme pressures
  • Position requires frequent use of the computer
  • Position requires continual mental concentration and specific attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Support Administration
  • Answering Telephones
  • Minute taking
  • Managing Meetings
  • Travel Arrangements
  • Office Duties
  • Diary management
  • Office Administration
  • Administrative management
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Computer Skills
  • able to work under pressure
  • Deadline driven
  • positive attitude
  • work independently
  • Follow instructions
  • Analytical thinker
  • Problem Solving
  • Attention to detail
  • Organisational Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

