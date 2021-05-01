Sales / Business Development Manager at Headhunters

Our client, an international manufacturer of the highest quality pipes and piping’s, is seeking an experienced and skilled Sales / Business Development Manager for their operation in Nairobi (Kenya).

Requirements include :

Must have a relevant tertiary qualification

Ability to manage a team of 3 to 4 sales reps

Accountable for sales and new business development in Kenya

Must have 4 years sales management experience

Must have the ability to drive sales, increase company revenue and profits and develop new business

Develop a dedicated, driven and disciplined sales force

Must have a proven sales track records

Based out of Nairobi office (Kenya)

Skills and experience required:

Must be able to take responsibility and accountability

Must be driven and dynamic

Attention to detail

Exceptional communication skills

High work ethic required

Meeting of deadlines

Must be able to multi-task

Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)

Must be able to drive and manage a sales team

Must be a team player

Monthly salary US$3,500 to US$4,000

Also included in overall package :

Housing provided

Company car

Medical aid

One ‘return home’ airline ticket per annum

Learn more/Apply for this position