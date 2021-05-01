Sales / Business Development Manager at Headhunters

May 1, 2021

Our client, an international manufacturer of the highest quality pipes and piping’s, is seeking an experienced and skilled Sales / Business Development Manager for their operation in Nairobi (Kenya).

Requirements include :

  • Must have a relevant tertiary qualification
  • Ability to manage a team of 3 to 4 sales reps
  • Accountable for sales and new business development in Kenya
  • Must have 4 years sales management experience
  • Must have the ability to drive sales, increase company revenue and profits and  develop new business
  • Develop a dedicated, driven and disciplined sales force
  • Must have a proven sales track records
  • Based out of Nairobi office (Kenya)

Skills and experience required:

  • Must be able to take responsibility and accountability
  • Must be driven and dynamic
  • Attention to detail
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • High work ethic required
  • Meeting of deadlines
  • Must be able to multi-task
  • Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
  • Must be able to drive and manage a sales team
  • Must be a team player

Monthly salary US$3,500 to US$4,000 

Also included in overall package : 

  • Housing provided
  • Company car
  • Medical aid
  • One ‘return home’ airline ticket per annum

Learn more/Apply for this position