Sales / Business Development Manager at Headhunters

Our client, an international manufacturer of the highest quality pipes and piping’s, is seeking an experienced and skilled Sales / Business Development Manager for their operation in Nairobi (Kenya).
Requirements include :
- Must have a relevant tertiary qualification
- Ability to manage a team of 3 to 4 sales reps
- Accountable for sales and new business development in Kenya
- Must have 4 years sales management experience
- Must have the ability to drive sales, increase company revenue and profits and develop new business
- Develop a dedicated, driven and disciplined sales force
- Must have a proven sales track records
- Based out of Nairobi office (Kenya)
Skills and experience required:
- Must be able to take responsibility and accountability
- Must be driven and dynamic
- Attention to detail
- Exceptional communication skills
- High work ethic required
- Meeting of deadlines
- Must be able to multi-task
- Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
- Must be able to drive and manage a sales team
- Must be a team player
Monthly salary US$3,500 to US$4,000
Also included in overall package :
- Housing provided
- Company car
- Medical aid
- One ‘return home’ airline ticket per annum