Solutions Sales Consultant required for office automation company based in Pretoria
Requirements:
Previous sales experience in the office automation, Telecoms or Connectivity Industry essential
Own vehicle and driver’s license
Must have a good track record
Must have a “Hunter” mentality and should be highly driven and self motivated
Should be driven by commission
Should either live in Pretoria, Midrand or Centurion (or close by)
Duties:
New business development
Attend meetings booked for business generators
Developing growth strategies and plans
Managing and retaining relationships with existing clients
Increasing client base
Having an in-depth knowledge of business products and value proposition
Writing business proposals
Negotiating with stakeholders
Identifying and mapping business strengths and customer needs
Researching business opportunities and viable income streams
Following industry trends locally and internationally
Drafting and reviewing contracts
CTC R18, 000 – R25, 000 plus exceptionally high commission structure
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- office automation
- telecoms
- connectivity
- Cold Calling
- Account Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
Leading office automation company in SA