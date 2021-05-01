Solutions Sales Consultant

Solutions Sales Consultant required for office automation company based in Pretoria

Requirements:

Previous sales experience in the office automation, Telecoms or Connectivity Industry essential

Own vehicle and driver’s license

Must have a good track record

Must have a “Hunter” mentality and should be highly driven and self motivated

Should be driven by commission

Should either live in Pretoria, Midrand or Centurion (or close by)

Duties:

New business development

Attend meetings booked for business generators

Developing growth strategies and plans

Managing and retaining relationships with existing clients

Increasing client base

Having an in-depth knowledge of business products and value proposition

Writing business proposals

Negotiating with stakeholders

Identifying and mapping business strengths and customer needs

Researching business opportunities and viable income streams

Following industry trends locally and internationally

Drafting and reviewing contracts

CTC R18, 000 – R25, 000 plus exceptionally high commission structure

Desired Skills:

Sales

office automation

telecoms

connectivity

Cold Calling

Account Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

Leading office automation company in SA

Learn more/Apply for this position