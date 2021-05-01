Structural Steel Engineer at Headhunters

A dynamic and prominent Engineering company in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a qualified and experienced Structural Steel Engineer.

Responsibilities:



Reviews Client’s technical documentation and requirements.

Maintains project technical files.

Controls subcontracted discipline engineering documents.

Sets up and executes assigned engineering activities such as detail design, verification and studies relevant to any engineering topic associated to Discipline, pursuing objectives of sound engineering and design optimization in term of costs, fabrication simplicity and safety.

Prepares design specifications.

Develops studies and calculation notes for steel structures and structural steel buildings.

Prepares MTO and BOQ.

Prepares S.O.W. and technical specification for steel structure sub contract.

Prepares technical documentation for steel structure material requisition and assists the procurement dept. in the technical evaluations.

Controls manufacturer ‘s shop drawings and connection calculation notes and details.

Supervises/Approves steel structure drawings issued by designers and draftsmen.

Implements discipline follow-up activities.

Implements field engineering activities.

Contract administration

Chair / Steer site meetings

Principal Agent role

Invoicing

Monthly reporting

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc/ BEng /HND qualified Civil Engineer

Candidates must ideally be registered

Ability to design in Steel, RC.

Previous Design experience in Formworks, Falseworks, Scaffolding, Foundations and Ground Supports , with project management – 10 year’s experience

Ability to produce Detailed calculations and drawings of Structural elements

Minimum 6 years of experience

Proficient in Auto-cad, Prokon and Revit

Must be able to work independently

Attributes:

Capable of meeting deadlines

Ability to work in a team environment

Work on own, as required and able to use your own initiative

