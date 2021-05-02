Head of Human Resources

A strong, dynamic Head of Human Resources is sought after for our Client based in Centurion. This individual must have at least 5 years’ experience in General HR, Recruitment, Industrial Relations, L&D, Culture and Performance management, whilst having kept up with the latest HR trends, policies, and procedures. An Honours Degree or Masters’ qualification will be advantageous

Minimum requirements:

Degree with specializing in HR/Industrial Psychology

Honours Degree / Business Management qualification / Masters’ qualification is advantageous

5 years HR Management experience

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Manage the HR team

Conduct performance management.

Ensure applicable risks are managed.

Sign-off of payroll

Ensure HR projects are aligned with business strategy.

Define and implement a recruitment & selection, induction, and on-boarding strategy.

Ensure HR best practices are considered and implemented in all HR functions as well as newest trends are reported on and considered.

Perform all Employment Equity manager duties

Define and implement a learning & development strategy.

Focus learning and development plans on improving employees’ ability to perform to achieve organisational objectives.

Provide and implement methods to create a learning culture and environment that enables and encourages learning & development.

Remain up to date with employee training needs & requirements

Define and implement a performance & reward strategy.

Ensure an appropriate performance management process, methodology and system relevant to the needs, size, scope, and complexity of the organisation is implemented and maintained.

Ensure fair, ethical, and sustainable performance & rewards management processes that are aligned with organisation culture and objectives are maintained.

Stay up to date and report on market-related salaries and non-financial rewards.

Establish organisation cultural practices focusing on the achievement of performance targets in a sustainable way.

Implement/maintain methods to measure progress against agreed individual and team objectives that enable attainment of organisational objectives

Define and implement a succession & career planning strategy.

Identify strategically critical positions and leadership roles.

Ensure high potential employees are identified and linked with key future roles in the organisation through monitored development plans.

Develop the required leadership skills in high potential employees / managers by implementing a Leadership Development Plan

Define and implement an employee retention strategy as well produce and implement employee retention initiatives.

Execution against culture strategy

Plan engagement (e.g., Coffee chats, meeting other teams, socials, Dreams Programme, line manager relationship etc) Promote opportunities and guidance that enable employees to engage in effective management of their own wellbeing.

Produce and implement initiatives to increase employee wellness

Conduct full job analysis for all vacancies.

Ensure psychometric assessments are conducted as and when necessary.

Provide value-add reporting (i.e., attrition analysis, BEE appointments, staff surveys, PRs, actual cost of recruiting etc)

Compile yearly function budget and HR budget.

Ensure budgets are managed accordingly.

Manco reporting

