Project Manager Product Operations at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Project Manager Product Operations
Department: Legal, Risk and Compliance
Location: Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Executive: LRC
Direct reports: 2 TBC
Purpose of the Role:
- To execute on the product strategy, including building and implementing products for The Unlimited’s sales channels, and the on-going monitoring of product performance, including compliance with legislation, post-sale.
- To systemize, to the fullest extent possible, the building of product within The Unlimited, including automation of processes where appropriate.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- To manage resources during product operationalisation to achieve delivery dates.
- Lead and manage the build, implementation and operational support of Products.
- Product and benefit setup, configuration and administration across relevant systems.
- Development and supply of all product material and related communications.
- Implement product communication (Triggered Comms, Scripts, Welcome Packs etc.).
- Product availability, change and problem management.
- Product operational costing and budgeting.
- Development and provision of product training, including training material.
- Ensuring product functionality and availability.
- Develop and maintain product support strategy and relevant toolkit on all products.
- Ensure that all necessary operational requirements are met prior to product launch.
- Negotiation and liaison with 3 rd parties.
Knowledge and Experience:
- Tertiary qualification (3 year Degree) in Project Management or Finance.
- SCRUM Certification an advantage.
- 10 years working experience with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Project Management role (preferably managing the build and implementation of financial products).
- Operational experience, managing the implementation and support of financial products, and related services, – including the setting up and management of bordereaux’s.
- Insurance experience highly advantageous, particularly within a direct marketing model.
Skill Competencies:
- End-to-end product implementation experience – in particular insurance products
- Project management
- Ability to develop and implement tactical plans to execute the product strategy
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Financial acumen
- Business case development
- Negotiation skills
- Leadership skills
Personal Characteristics :
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Emotionally Resilient
- Courageous
- I Own It! I Do It! Now!