Project Manager Product Operations at The Unlimited Group

May 2, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Project Manager Product Operations

Department: Legal, Risk and Compliance

Location: Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Executive: LRC

Direct reports: 2 TBC

Purpose of the Role:

  • To execute on the product strategy, including building and implementing products for The Unlimited’s sales channels, and the on-going monitoring of product performance, including compliance with legislation, post-sale.
  • To systemize, to the fullest extent possible, the building of product within The Unlimited, including automation of processes where appropriate.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • To manage resources during product operationalisation to achieve delivery dates.
  • Lead and manage the build, implementation and operational support of Products.
  • Product and benefit setup, configuration and administration across relevant systems.
  • Development and supply of all product material and related communications.
  • Implement product communication (Triggered Comms, Scripts, Welcome Packs etc.).
  • Product availability, change and problem management.
  • Product operational costing and budgeting.
  • Development and provision of product training, including training material.
  • Ensuring product functionality and availability.
  • Develop and maintain product support strategy and relevant toolkit on all products.
  • Ensure that all necessary operational requirements are met prior to product launch.
  • Negotiation and liaison with 3 rd parties.

Knowledge and Experience:

  • Tertiary qualification (3 year Degree) in Project Management or Finance.
  • SCRUM Certification an advantage.
  • 10 years working experience with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Project Management role (preferably managing the build and implementation of financial products).
  • Operational experience, managing the implementation and support of financial products, and related services, – including the setting up and management of bordereaux’s.
  • Insurance experience highly advantageous, particularly within a direct marketing model.

Skill Competencies:

  • End-to-end product implementation experience – in particular insurance products
  • Project management
  • Ability to develop and implement tactical plans to execute the product strategy
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Financial acumen
  • Business case development
  • Negotiation skills
  • Leadership skills

Personal Characteristics :

  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Emotionally Resilient
  • Courageous
  • I Own It! I Do It! Now!

