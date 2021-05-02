Receptionist PA

May 2, 2021

  • A great opportunity for a young person to learn on the job and grow into an insurance role
  • Reinsurance broker based in Boskruin seeks receptionist/PA
  • Matric/ Grade 12 minimum requirment
  • Excellent written and spoken English essential
  • Must be proficient in word and excel
  • Drivers license an advantage
  • SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • Business English
  • Verbal And Written Communication
  • Microsoft Word
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Telephone Etiquette
  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Personal Assistant

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

