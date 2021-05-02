- A great opportunity for a young person to learn on the job and grow into an insurance role
- Reinsurance broker based in Boskruin seeks receptionist/PA
- Matric/ Grade 12 minimum requirment
- Excellent written and spoken English essential
- Must be proficient in word and excel
- Drivers license an advantage
- SA citizens only
Desired Skills:
- Business English
- Verbal And Written Communication
- Microsoft Word
- Microsoft Excel
- Telephone Etiquette
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Personal Assistant
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric