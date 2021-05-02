Senior Software Developer

May 2, 2021

  • A Rare found in the Garden route!!
  • You will be required to relocate to George / Garden Route
  • Well established company with international footprint is offering a permanent opportunity to an experienced developer.
  • The position will entail the development of financial systems
  • Suits a dynamic developer who will constantly better him/herself according to latest technologies and trends in the field.
  • Well supported work environment offering stability

Desired Skills:

  • c#.net
  • HTML
  • Sql Server
  • Javascript
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– Well established, international company
– Stable and showed exceptional growth during past few years
– Supportive environment
– Professional and Creative job in paradise (Garden Route) !!!

