Senior Software Developer

A Rare found in the Garden route!!

You will be required to relocate to George / Garden Route

Well established company with international footprint is offering a permanent opportunity to an experienced developer.

The position will entail the development of financial systems

Suits a dynamic developer who will constantly better him/herself according to latest technologies and trends in the field.

Well supported work environment offering stability

Desired Skills:

c#.net

HTML

Sql Server

Javascript

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– Well established, international company

– Stable and showed exceptional growth during past few years

– Supportive environment

– Professional and Creative job in paradise (Garden Route) !!!

Learn more/Apply for this position