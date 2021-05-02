Senior Software Developer

- A Rare found in the Garden route!!
- You will be required to relocate to George / Garden Route
- Well established company with international footprint is offering a permanent opportunity to an experienced developer.
- The position will entail the development of financial systems
- Suits a dynamic developer who will constantly better him/herself according to latest technologies and trends in the field.
- Well supported work environment offering stability
Desired Skills:
- c#.net
- HTML
- Sql Server
- Javascript
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
– Well established, international company
– Stable and showed exceptional growth during past few years
– Supportive environment
– Professional and Creative job in paradise (Garden Route) !!!