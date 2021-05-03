Agile Coach at Deloitte 2

RESOURCES COMPETENCIES AND SKILLCoach and enable the adoption of Agile in small, medium less complex projects, including –

Reviewing the approved companies portfolio to determine which projects should follow Agile methodology.

Coaching project teams and individual team members in the use of Agile methods, practices and tools.

Facilitating planning, daily stand-ups, sprint/iteration reviews including demos, and retrospectives for each project.

Managing dependencies between project teams, third parties and other internal teams.

Enabling the removal of obstacles to project delivery.

Escalating delivery issues and risks as they arise.

Validating the use of standard testing practices by project teams to ensure quality.

Agreeing project measures of success for Agile adoption with project team, monitor and evaluate project performance against these and report outcomes to BPPM Capability Manager.

Building and maintaining relationships, and facilitate engagements, with internal and/or external project stakeholders

QualificationMinimum 3 year degree/diploma in relevant disciplineFluent in EnglishExperienceMinimum of 2 years experience -Minimum 1 year managing system development lifecycle projectsMinimum of 1 year using Agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, XP, Lean, Scaling)Working in software or systems development in an agile environmentSupervising project teamWorking in a medium organizationExperience in a telecommunications environment is advantageous but not essentialCertification in -Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or PRINCE2 FoundationPMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) or equivalent

Desired Skills:

Agile Coach

Scrum

Kanban

XP

Lean

Scaling

