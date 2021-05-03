Agile Coach at Deloitte 2

RESOURCES COMPETENCIES AND SKILLCoach and enable the adoption of Agile in small, medium less complex projects, including –
- Reviewing the approved companies portfolio to determine which projects should follow Agile methodology.
- Coaching project teams and individual team members in the use of Agile methods, practices and tools.
- Facilitating planning, daily stand-ups, sprint/iteration reviews including demos, and retrospectives for each project.
- Managing dependencies between project teams, third parties and other internal teams.
- Enabling the removal of obstacles to project delivery.
- Escalating delivery issues and risks as they arise.
- Validating the use of standard testing practices by project teams to ensure quality.
- Agreeing project measures of success for Agile adoption with project team, monitor and evaluate project performance against these and report outcomes to BPPM Capability Manager.
- Building and maintaining relationships, and facilitate engagements, with internal and/or external project stakeholders
QualificationMinimum 3 year degree/diploma in relevant disciplineFluent in EnglishExperienceMinimum of 2 years experience -Minimum 1 year managing system development lifecycle projectsMinimum of 1 year using Agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, XP, Lean, Scaling)Working in software or systems development in an agile environmentSupervising project teamWorking in a medium organizationExperience in a telecommunications environment is advantageous but not essentialCertification in -Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or PRINCE2 FoundationPMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Agile Coach
- Scrum
- Kanban
- XP
- Lean
- Scaling