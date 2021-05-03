Assistant Financial Advisor

The incumbent takes responsibility for overseeing the administrative, operations, and client services support to the Financial Planning Partner and will be the liaison person between the practice and the regional office/head office.
Knowledge Required
- Knowledge of the Financial Services Industry
- FAIS and FICA knowledge required
Qualifications and Experience
- Qualification in investments/financial planning/business management is essential
- 2-4 years experience in a client services environment
If you do NOT meet the above requirements you will be regretted. If we do not get back to you within 2 days of you applying please take it that your CV has been regretted.
This position is a 12-month fixed-term contract at a monthly salary of between R9,000-00 to R10,000-00 depending on your experience.
Desired Skills:
- FAIS
- FICA
- financial planning
- client records
- commission flows
- xPlan
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Financial Services Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma