ASSISTANT MONITORING & ARREAR MANAGEMENT 20 MTHS FTC BLOEMFONTEIN

20 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION
ASSISTANT: MONITORING & ARREAR MANAGEMENT
LOCATION: BLOEMFONTEIN
- Position Type: 20 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
- Salary: R500 000 CTC PER ANNUM
- Closing Date: 10 MAY 2021
QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: PROVIDE YOUR ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS IN YOUR APPLICATION?
Qualification:
- Do you have a 3-year bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma?
Experience:
- Do you have 1-3 years’ experience in Banking, Client Account Management, Debt Recovery and Credit Analysis?
PURPOSE
- To proactively monitor the credit health and risk on assigned portfolio of client accounts with exposures of R1 million and less; in terms of the loan agreements and provide regular reporting on the overall performance of the portfolio.
- To undertake the execution of the risk and loss mitigation strategies throughout the loan monitoring and arrear management value chain in an effort improve the quality of the book, thereby reducing the account flows to underperforming and non performing statuses
- To ultimately deliver on the Portfolio Management Services vision of being the world class monitoring and arrear management environment by implementing industry best practice strategies through execution of the optimised processes and procedures.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3-year Bachelor degree/or advance diploma
- 1 – 3 working experience in:
- Banking
- Account Management / Client portfolio management
- Debt recovery /Collections
- Business / Credit Analysis
- Financial Analysis/Spreading
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management
- Proactive Arrears and Default Management
- Record Management and Reporting
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Advanced Microsoft Office
- Business Acumen
- SAP Knowledge
- Relevant Legislation
- Financial Accounting Principles
- Portfolio Management
- Knowledge of the PFMA
- Knowledge/Experience of the Business Environment
- Sound knowledge and understanding of the legislation and regulations inclusive of legislative and regulatory bodies within a specific environment
- Travel as and when required.
Desired Skills:
- Client Account Management
- Debt Recovery and Credit Analysis
- SAP
- PFMA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree