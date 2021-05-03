ASSISTANT MONITORING & ARREAR MANAGEMENT 20 MTHS FTC BLOEMFONTEIN

20 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

ASSISTANT: MONITORING & ARREAR MANAGEMENT

LOCATION: BLOEMFONTEIN

Position Type: 20 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

Salary: R500 000 CTC PER ANNUM

Closing Date: 10 MAY 2021

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: PROVIDE YOUR ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS IN YOUR APPLICATION?

Qualification:

Do you have a 3-year bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma?

Experience:

Do you have 1-3 years’ experience in Banking, Client Account Management, Debt Recovery and Credit Analysis?

PURPOSE

To proactively monitor the credit health and risk on assigned portfolio of client accounts with exposures of R1 million and less; in terms of the loan agreements and provide regular reporting on the overall performance of the portfolio.

To undertake the execution of the risk and loss mitigation strategies throughout the loan monitoring and arrear management value chain in an effort improve the quality of the book, thereby reducing the account flows to underperforming and non performing statuses

To ultimately deliver on the Portfolio Management Services vision of being the world class monitoring and arrear management environment by implementing industry best practice strategies through execution of the optimised processes and procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

3-year Bachelor degree/or advance diploma

1 – 3 working experience in:

Banking

Account Management / Client portfolio management

Debt recovery /Collections

Business / Credit Analysis

Financial Analysis/Spreading

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management

Proactive Arrears and Default Management

Record Management and Reporting

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Advanced Microsoft Office

Business Acumen

SAP Knowledge

Relevant Legislation

Financial Accounting Principles

Portfolio Management

Knowledge of the PFMA

Knowledge/Experience of the Business Environment

Sound knowledge and understanding of the legislation and regulations inclusive of legislative and regulatory bodies within a specific environment

Travel as and when required.

Desired Skills:

Client Account Management

Debt Recovery and Credit Analysis

SAP

PFMA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

