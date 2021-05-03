Azure Architect at Deloitte 3

May 3, 2021

I am urgently looking forAzure Architect3-6 months contractSkillsAzure StackResponsibilities

Responsible for run of the CAP platform
Ensure the platform is managed within the agreed budget
Responsible for release management
Act as a gatekeeper for all the changes and ensure any new changes / projects/ products are developed as per CAP design principles
Ensure platform is secured and compliant (GDPR.)
Ensure the platform operations and performance
Product roadmap
Engage with Technology partner
Define/ Refine Technology principle along with Technical architect
Platform Architect

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position