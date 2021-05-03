Azure Architect at Deloitte 3

I am urgently looking forAzure Architect3-6 months contractSkillsAzure StackResponsibilities
|Responsible for run of the CAP platform
|Ensure the platform is managed within the agreed budget
|Responsible for release management
|Act as a gatekeeper for all the changes and ensure any new changes / projects/ products are developed as per CAP design principles
|Ensure platform is secured and compliant (GDPR.)
|Ensure the platform operations and performance
|Product roadmap
|Engage with Technology partner
|Define/ Refine Technology principle along with Technical architect
|Platform Architect
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Architect