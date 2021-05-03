BI Business Analyst – Sandton – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Wealth Management firm specialising in investment solutions like unit trusts, offshore investing, and stock broking in Sandton currently has a fantastic opportunity for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity. APPLY TODAY!

Requirements:

Business Analysis Diploma

5+ years of relevant experience

Business Requirements Documentation

Business Requirements Specification

Functional Requirements Specification

SQL experience

Data Modelling

Data Analytics

Data Visualization Tools (PowerBI, QlikView, Cognos)

Data Warehousing Experience

Reference Number for this position is LN52485 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Qlikview

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position