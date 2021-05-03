BI Business Analyst – Sandton – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Wealth Management firm specialising in investment solutions like unit trusts, offshore investing, and stock broking in Sandton currently has a fantastic opportunity for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst.
Don’t miss out on this great opportunity. APPLY TODAY!
Requirements:
- Business Analysis Diploma
- 5+ years of relevant experience
- Business Requirements Documentation
- Business Requirements Specification
- Functional Requirements Specification
- SQL experience
- Data Modelling
- Data Analytics
- Data Visualization Tools (PowerBI, QlikView, Cognos)
- Data Warehousing Experience
Reference Number for this position is LN52485 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Qlikview
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma