Business Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My client is one of the largest logistics firms in the world. They are looking for a Business Analyst to translate business and customer needs into an implementable IT solution guaranteeing effective implementation of standardized best practices as per the regional standard. The emphasis of this role is to guarantee proper business requirements are delivered, translated into the IT solution and to give guidance to business and technical teams.Client DetailsMy client is a Johannesburg based multinational delivery services company. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.DescriptionMy client is one of the largest logistics firms in the world. They are looking for a Business Analyst to translate business and customer needs into an implementable IT solution guaranteeing effective implementation of standardized best practices as per the regional standard. The emphasis of this role is to guarantee proper business requirements are delivered, translated into the IT solution and to give guidance to business and technical teams. The Business Analyst will also have the following responsibilities:

Analysis of logistics requirements originating from business and customers as part of projects or RFCs (requirements elicitation)

Influencing business into best solution and “sell” this solution, taking into account available (standardized) IT products and solutions

Perform GAP analysis between the regional Standard and selected IT Products

Understand opportunities and limitation of given IT systems and ensure proposed business solution will be adherent to the given standards

Build strong working relationships with (key) customers, business and functions in the country or cluster.

Support and coordinate project activities in line with the project management methodology to achieve successful project delivery

Translate project requirements into project objectives and tasks and lead the overall planning, control, status reporting, stability and project delivery

Analyses business processes; identifies alternative solutions, assesses feasibility, and recommends new approaches.

Reviews requirements and specifications, and defines test conditions. Designs test cases and test scripts under own direction, mapping back to pre-determined criteria, recording and reporting outcomes. Analyses and reports test activities and results.

ProfileEducation:

Bachelor degree in Computer Science, Business Administration or relevant education and work experience in supply chain and/or logistics

Highly competent in business analysis. BABOK / FTI certification is an advantage

Familiar with project management.

Experience:

Minimum 3 year experience with the setup of logistics processes and related applications

Minimum 3 year project delivery experience

Minimum 3 year Business Analysis Experience

Excellent communication skills both verbally and written, must be able to convince other

Ability to translate business needs and issues into working and efficient process requirements

Analytical skills

Customer and supplier contact

Ability to maintain clear and reliable translation between operational language and technical language (IT) and work in strong coordination with the Application Consultants

Deep knowledge of logistics processes

Understand opportunities of standardized IT solutions on the operations and propose business processes (new or improvement to existing) based on standard IT system & configurations

Job OfferR480,000 CTC per annum to R600,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

My client is one of the largest logistics firms in the world.

Learn more/Apply for this position