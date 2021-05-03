Business Information (BI) Manager

May 3, 2021

Duties:

  • Design and implement BI driven business processes and systems to business specification
  • Drive unified BI architecture across the Group
  • Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
  • Direct the daily operations of the department
  • Build relationships, negotiate with and manage external service providers
  • Drive, implement and manage projects within the required timeframes and budget
  • Liaise with project owners and end users
  • Manage BI System maintenance, integrity, risk and security
  • Maintain departmental costs to within budget
  • Report monthly on BI Systems
  • Manage and develop subordinates

Requirements:

  • A minimum of a Software Development degree, e.g. BSc or BTech, or a related degree is essential
  • 5 to 7 years proven experience leading technical teams and working with Information Systems Management, TSQL, C#.Net, Cubes, Kimball methodology, SSIS and drafting SSRS reports. Previous experience with Syspro and Innova will be advantageous
  • Advanced technical knowledge in all areas of application and data warehouse architecture
  • Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills
  • Customer service orientation
  • Building relationships
  • Excellent planning and organisational skills
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
  • Strong leadership and managerial competencies
  • Project and financial management skills

