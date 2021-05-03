Business Information (BI) Manager

Duties:
- Design and implement BI driven business processes and systems to business specification
- Drive unified BI architecture across the Group
- Synchronize system administration by keeping master data consistent across different platforms
- Direct the daily operations of the department
- Build relationships, negotiate with and manage external service providers
- Drive, implement and manage projects within the required timeframes and budget
- Liaise with project owners and end users
- Manage BI System maintenance, integrity, risk and security
- Maintain departmental costs to within budget
- Report monthly on BI Systems
- Manage and develop subordinates
Requirements:
- A minimum of a Software Development degree, e.g. BSc or BTech, or a related degree is essential
- 5 to 7 years proven experience leading technical teams and working with Information Systems Management, TSQL, C#.Net, Cubes, Kimball methodology, SSIS and drafting SSRS reports. Previous experience with Syspro and Innova will be advantageous
- Advanced technical knowledge in all areas of application and data warehouse architecture
- Strong analytical and root cause analysis skills
- Customer service orientation
- Building relationships
- Excellent planning and organisational skills
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
- Strong leadership and managerial competencies
- Project and financial management skills