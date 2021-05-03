Change Manager at Deloitte 2

RESOURCES RESPONSIBILITIESWe require a Change Manager for our client that will be responsible for leading the change management programs. This individual should have a background in conducting structured change efforts in organizations and driving transformational change programmes across multiple areas of the [URL Removed] Change Manager will be responsible for the following key activities:

Leading the change management activities within a structured process framework.

Designing the strategic approach to managing change and support operations that fall within the domain of change management.

Evaluating the change impact and organizational readiness to limit potential risk.

Supporting training and communication as part of change management. Activities may include designing or delivering specialized training resources to appropriate userbase, as well as constructing all communication mediums required.

Integrating change management activities into the project plan

Evaluating the risk of change and providing actionable guidelines on reducing the impact.

Evaluating resistance in adopting the change at the user, process, and technology level.

Managing the change portfolio, which allows the organization to prepare for and successfully adopt the change.

Authorize minor change requests and coordinate with the Change Advisory Board for changes presenting higher risk.

Conducting change workshops

Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess the decisions and performance related to the change request.

The Change Manager should have experience in the various change management methodologies and should be apply these methodologies to ensure the successful implementation and adoption of the [URL Removed] Change Manager will be responsible for:

Preparing for the change Defining the change management strategy Preparing the change management team Developing the change sponsorship model

Managing the change Developing the change management plans including:

i. Stakeholder map ii. Change agent network development plan iii. Communication plan iv. Knowledge transfer plan v. Training plan

Implementing the change plans

Reinforcing the change Collecting and analysing the feedback Diagnosing the gaps and managing the resistance to the change Implementing corrective action and celebrating successes Designing a post implementation support plan

In essence, the Change Manager needs to create:

Awareness of the need for change,

Desire to participate in and support the change and assess stakeholder commitment to change

Knowledge on how to change

Ability to implement required skills and behaviors

Reinforcement to sustain the change

Desired Skills:

Change Manager.

