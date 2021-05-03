Control and Instrumentation Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middelburg (Mpumalanga) is currently looking to employ a Control and Instrumentation Technician.

Requirements:

  • Minimum qualification of S4 National diploma / BTech in Electrical/Instrumentation Engineering with 3 to 5 years experience in the relevant field
  • Experience on PLCs (Siemens S5, S7, 1500, TIA portal), Drives (ABB & Siemens), SCADA Systems (Intouch &WinCC, Electrical distribution, PID control loops
  • Experience of general control and field instrumentation
  • Previous experience on CNC Plasma cutters or Furnaces will be advantages
  • Knowledge of Hydraulic and pneumatic systems
  • Ability to do report writing and data trending or analysis for reliability engineering
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet work deadlines with attention to detail
  • Computer literate with thorough knowledge of PeopleSoft and MS Office

JOB SPECIFICATION

  • Provide first line maintenance support to ensure 24 hours coverage in order to enhance plant availability, product quality and cost
  • Perform combination of Electrical and Instrumentation tasks
  • Provide a service to production to minimize delay times and solve reoccurring delays
  • Perform standard and shutdown schedules and tasks
  • Test spares that have been repaired
  • Maintain store items (spares) and identify and manage LRUs
  • Work in close relation with other Instrumentation Techs, Electricians and Millwrights.
  • Standby duties.
  • Implementing optimisation and new capital projects.

