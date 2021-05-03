Control and Instrumentation Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middelburg (Mpumalanga) is currently looking to employ a Control and Instrumentation Technician.
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification of S4 National diploma / BTech in Electrical/Instrumentation Engineering with 3 to 5 years experience in the relevant field
- Experience on PLCs (Siemens S5, S7, 1500, TIA portal), Drives (ABB & Siemens), SCADA Systems (Intouch &WinCC, Electrical distribution, PID control loops
- Experience of general control and field instrumentation
- Previous experience on CNC Plasma cutters or Furnaces will be advantages
- Knowledge of Hydraulic and pneumatic systems
- Ability to do report writing and data trending or analysis for reliability engineering
- Ability to work under pressure and meet work deadlines with attention to detail
- Computer literate with thorough knowledge of PeopleSoft and MS Office
JOB SPECIFICATION
- Provide first line maintenance support to ensure 24 hours coverage in order to enhance plant availability, product quality and cost
- Perform combination of Electrical and Instrumentation tasks
- Provide a service to production to minimize delay times and solve reoccurring delays
- Perform standard and shutdown schedules and tasks
- Test spares that have been repaired
- Maintain store items (spares) and identify and manage LRUs
- Work in close relation with other Instrumentation Techs, Electricians and Millwrights.
- Standby duties.
- Implementing optimisation and new capital projects.