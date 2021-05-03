Cost and Supply Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited

My client is an multinational corporation that is one of the world’s largest providers of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas and construction markets, a supplier of sodium cyanide for gold extraction, and a specialist provider of ground support services in mining and tunnelling.Client DetailsMy client is an multinational corporation that is one of the world’s largest providers of commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas and construction markets, a supplier of sodium cyanide for gold extraction, and a specialist provider of ground support services in mining and tunnelling.Description1.Reporting,Budgeting and Forecasts

Responsible for calculating and performing monthly product costing and updates to transfer pricing, to ensure timely and accurate values

Responsible for calculating transfer prices in co-ordinating the budget and actual process for key input costing at manufacturing plants where applicable

Ensures manufacturing costs are properly accounted for in a consistent way across the site/s complying to policy & standards

Responsible for the monitoring and calculation of transfer prices quarterly and reconciliation to the regional forecast at a product group level.

Key contributing member to the mandated annual budget process in Region including preparation and analysis

Key contributing member to the financial forecasting process in Region including preparation and analysis

Responsible for reviewing PPV and other variance analysis for the respective business where applicable.

Assist in the preparation of additional schedules & reporting for half year and full year for the Region as required

Performs cost of sales analysis and reporting on product costs

Collate analysis on business unit results, trends, market conditions etc. Perform variance analysis against forecasts and budgets.

2.Administration and Compliance

Responsible for the management of master data supporting product costing and transfer pricing calculations, ensuring adequate reviews and controls.

Maintain and improve financial frameworks and simple measures for tracking manufacturing performance

Assist in the preparation of month end position on relevant SCO model(s) applicable, variance analysis.

Assist in ensuring that the regional entities are complying efficiently from a transfer price and margin perspective in a timely manner on all agreements held as part of Operating model (ECA, CMA & TMA).

Responsible for providing TP information for tax TP reports where applicable.

Provide support to finance and manufacturing managers in region to understand variance analysis on cost and margin.

Ensures freight costs are properly accounted for including capitalisation into stock values

Responsible for maintenance and compliance to appropriate controls and processes around costing and transfer pricing

Management of Fixed Asset accounting across the Region.

Proactively identifying and implementing improvements

Profile

Bcom Honours in Accounting /CIMA qualified

5 years post qualification

SAP experience (A must)

Costing experience in a large global Business.

Must come from the following Industries – Mining,Chemicals,Oil& Gas or heavy manufacturing.

Must have supply chain experience.

Must be Immediately available.

Job Offer7 month contract CTC – R850 000 per annum

About The Employer:

Cost & Supply Analyst – Global Manufacturing Business – 7 month contract

Learn more/Apply for this position