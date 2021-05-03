Creative Manager

Experience and Qualifications:
- 5 -7 years experience as a creative director
- 2-3 years experience in management
- Proven track record and portfolio of successful creative campaigns
- Marketing or related degree or diploma
- Relevant creative and design qualification
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
- Build and drive an innovative environment for the creative team to work within.
- Take responsibility for the creative philosophy and standard of output across the Design Centre of Excellence.
- Manage the creative tribes for the company.
- Develop marketing strategies by examining stakeholder objectives, audience insights, planning, scheduling, and also completing design and production requirements for marketing and advertising together with the Traffic Manager and Finance & Operations Manager.
- Creative conceptualization for advertising and promotional campaigns.
- Present concepts to the Group Marketing Executive team as well as other stakeholders.
- Managing the CI of the company Brands.
- Studio planning including overseeing several projects from start to finish within prescribed SLAs.
- Manage studio traffic for the company Brand to manage the outputs for the studio.
- First pass creative evaluation to establish approval on projects prior to them being delivered.
- Determine project content by reviewing and approving art and copy materials developed by staff.
- Design and copywriting for the company as and when required.
- Partner with stakeholders to keep them informed and provide creative support.
- Understand the commercial aspects of the company Marketing department.
- Improve quality and results by studying, evaluating, and re-designing processes, recommending changes to art, copywriting, and production departments.
- Enhance department and organizational reputation by establishing innovative solutions and exploring opportunities to add value to the company Brands.
- Conduct monitoring and evaluation of the brand to understand the brands equity and marketplace performance.
- Manage the company tribes and drive ongoing skills development and creative and design approaches.
- Be fully versed with the latest best practice principles into creative and design thinking.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.