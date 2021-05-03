Creative Manager

May 3, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 5 -7 years experience as a creative director
  • 2-3 years experience in management
  • Proven track record and portfolio of successful creative campaigns
  • Marketing or related degree or diploma
  • Relevant creative and design qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

  • Build and drive an innovative environment for the creative team to work within.
  • Take responsibility for the creative philosophy and standard of output across the Design Centre of Excellence.
  • Manage the creative tribes for the company.
  • Develop marketing strategies by examining stakeholder objectives, audience insights, planning, scheduling, and also completing design and production requirements for marketing and advertising together with the Traffic Manager and Finance & Operations Manager.
  • Creative conceptualization for advertising and promotional campaigns.
  • Present concepts to the Group Marketing Executive team as well as other stakeholders.
  • Managing the CI of the company Brands.
  • Studio planning including overseeing several projects from start to finish within prescribed SLAs.
  • Manage studio traffic for the company Brand to manage the outputs for the studio.
  • First pass creative evaluation to establish approval on projects prior to them being delivered.
  • Determine project content by reviewing and approving art and copy materials developed by staff.
  • Design and copywriting for the company as and when required.
  • Partner with stakeholders to keep them informed and provide creative support.
  • Understand the commercial aspects of the company Marketing department.
  • Improve quality and results by studying, evaluating, and re-designing processes, recommending changes to art, copywriting, and production departments.
  • Enhance department and organizational reputation by establishing innovative solutions and exploring opportunities to add value to the company Brands.
  • Conduct monitoring and evaluation of the brand to understand the brands equity and marketplace performance.
  • Manage the company tribes and drive ongoing skills development and creative and design approaches.
  • Be fully versed with the latest best practice principles into creative and design thinking.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.
  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

