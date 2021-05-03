Credit Control Consultant

MUST HAVE OVER 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE

Collection of outstanding monies for National and Key accounts

Monthly Age Analysis and contacting debtors telephonically

Monthly review on Age Analysis with Credit Control Manager and supply a report on excell

Reconciliation of accounts

Processing of payments, invoicing, journals, debit and credit notes

Control of EFT payments

Export Bank Statements from Standard Bank daily.

Addressing of customer complaints and queries and visit to clients where necessary

Opening of new accounts

Achievement of monthly collections target.

Creating spreadsheets from month end statements and invoices as per National account procedures

Post and hand deliver month end statements and invoices as per National account procedures

Processing Revenue invoices for COMPANY from spreadsheet prepared by Financial Manager monthly. Email invoices and Statements to Regional Branches

Assist with month end balancing procedures and printing for National Credit Control Manager

Liaise with Branch Managers

Report to Credit Control Manager

Assist with general duties in Credit control department

Overtime will be required over month end and well as from time to time. No overtime is paid but time off will be arranged between yourself and your Manager

Relief on switchboard duty required monthly

PLEASE SEND YOUR CV TO RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES

CONSULTANT SHARON

Desired Skills:

SPREADSHEETS

RECONCILLATIONS

COLLETIONS

POST INVOICES

Credit Controller

Creditors Clerk

