Credit Control Consultant

MUST HAVE OVER 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE
Collection of outstanding monies for National and Key accounts
Monthly Age Analysis and contacting debtors telephonically
Monthly review on Age Analysis with Credit Control Manager and supply a report on excell
Reconciliation of accounts
Processing of payments, invoicing, journals, debit and credit notes
Control of EFT payments
Export Bank Statements from Standard Bank daily.
Addressing of customer complaints and queries and visit to clients where necessary
Opening of new accounts
Achievement of monthly collections target.
Creating spreadsheets from month end statements and invoices as per National account procedures
Post and hand deliver month end statements and invoices as per National account procedures
Processing Revenue invoices for COMPANY from spreadsheet prepared by Financial Manager monthly. Email invoices and Statements to Regional Branches
Assist with month end balancing procedures and printing for National Credit Control Manager
Liaise with Branch Managers
Report to Credit Control Manager
Assist with general duties in Credit control department
Overtime will be required over month end and well as from time to time. No overtime is paid but time off will be arranged between yourself and your Manager
Relief on switchboard duty required monthly
PLEASE SEND YOUR CV TO RPE – RECRUITMENT AND PLACEMENT EXECUTIVES
CONSULTANT SHARON
Desired Skills:
- SPREADSHEETS
- RECONCILLATIONS
- COLLETIONS
- POST INVOICES
- Credit Controller
- Creditors Clerk