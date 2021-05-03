DC Manager

May 3, 2021

Location: Ladysmith, Northern Kwa Zulu Natal

Position: Distribution Centre Manager

Minimum Qualification Criteria:

  • Matric,
  • Minimum of 10 – 12 years experience in a similar role,
  • A Degree in Logistics and/or Transport/Distribution Management is advantageous

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Computer Skills:

  • Advanced Excel
  • BI TOOL preferable
  • E mail etiquette

Key Accounts Management for External & Internal customers

  • Daily liaising and query resolution with Clients.
  • Weekly / Bi Weekly sales target meetings

People Management

  • Staff Discipline
  • Staff Engagement (Motivation, Meetings, Awareness)
  • Succession Planning

Profit & Loss Management

  • Site Overtime
  • Labour and Fleet authorization
  • Utilization
  • Vehicle Consumption
  • Density stacking controls of warehouse volume

Risk Management and Strategy

  • Implementation of Company strategy
  • Security Personnel Management
  • Camera / Vehicle Cameras
  • Shortages and Extra discrepancies Investigation
  • Inventory management
  • Facilities management

Fleet Management

  • Pre-trip inspection sheets
  • Vehicles random inspections
  • Vehicle maintenance / Service schedules and escalation (service, upgrades etc)
  • Driving discipline and tracking.
  • Any other duties or ad hock tasks –

Competencies:

  • Must be able to work under pressure,
  • Dynamic, innovative and structured individual,
  • Excellent written and verbal communicational skills,
  • Professional, hardworking, fast learning and adaptable individual
  • Ability to work within a team.
  • Strong analytic skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

