DC Manager

Location: Ladysmith, Northern Kwa Zulu Natal
Position: Distribution Centre Manager
Minimum Qualification Criteria:
- Matric,
- Minimum of 10 – 12 years experience in a similar role,
- A Degree in Logistics and/or Transport/Distribution Management is advantageous
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
Computer Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- BI TOOL preferable
- E mail etiquette
Key Accounts Management for External & Internal customers
- Daily liaising and query resolution with Clients.
- Weekly / Bi Weekly sales target meetings
People Management
- Staff Discipline
- Staff Engagement (Motivation, Meetings, Awareness)
- Succession Planning
Profit & Loss Management
- Site Overtime
- Labour and Fleet authorization
- Utilization
- Vehicle Consumption
- Density stacking controls of warehouse volume
Risk Management and Strategy
- Implementation of Company strategy
- Security Personnel Management
- Camera / Vehicle Cameras
- Shortages and Extra discrepancies Investigation
- Inventory management
- Facilities management
Fleet Management
- Pre-trip inspection sheets
- Vehicles random inspections
- Vehicle maintenance / Service schedules and escalation (service, upgrades etc)
- Driving discipline and tracking.
- Any other duties or ad hock tasks –
Competencies:
- Must be able to work under pressure,
- Dynamic, innovative and structured individual,
- Excellent written and verbal communicational skills,
- Professional, hardworking, fast learning and adaptable individual
- Ability to work within a team.
- Strong analytic skills
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a