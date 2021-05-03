DevOps Engineer

May 3, 2021

We are looking for an outstanding Technical Support DevOps Engineer for a dynamic team who does software development of financial trading tools for international environments.

Scripting experience is essiential for this role.

Requirements:

  • University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
  • SQL scripting
  • MongoDB scripting
  • Linux bash shell scripting
  • Windows PowerShell scripting
  • Amazon AWS cloud configuration and administration including EC2, VPC, EBS, CodePipeline & Lambda
  • Docker configuration and administration
  • Apache Maven & Nexus administration with Jenkins
  • Networking and network security administration including SSLCertificates, DNS & SSH
  • Programming in PHP/Python
  • Version control configuration and administration with GIT

You are required to:

  • Configure and support back-end systems by writing and executing scripts & procedures on databases or shell environments to automate tasks
  • Do analytical problem solving using technology
  • Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
  • Design, develop and maintain applications for internal company use
  • Communicate with customers in regard to technical support and queries

Desired Skills:

  • SQL scripting
  • MongoDB scripting
  • Linux bash shell scripting
  • Windows PowerShell scripting
  • AWS cloud configuration
  • AWS cloud administration
  • EC2
  • VPC
  • EBS
  • CodePipeline
  • Docker
  • Apache Maven
  • Apache Nexus
  • Jenkins
  • networking
  • network security
  • SSL Certificates
  • DNS
  • SSH
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Git
  • DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position