DevOps Engineer

We are looking for an outstanding Technical Support DevOps Engineer for a dynamic team who does software development of financial trading tools for international environments.

Scripting experience is essiential for this role.

Requirements:

University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite

SQL scripting

MongoDB scripting

Linux bash shell scripting

Windows PowerShell scripting

Amazon AWS cloud configuration and administration including EC2, VPC, EBS, CodePipeline & Lambda

Docker configuration and administration

Apache Maven & Nexus administration with Jenkins

Networking and network security administration including SSLCertificates, DNS & SSH

Programming in PHP/Python

Version control configuration and administration with GIT

You are required to:

Configure and support back-end systems by writing and executing scripts & procedures on databases or shell environments to automate tasks

Do analytical problem solving using technology

Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS

Design, develop and maintain applications for internal company use

Communicate with customers in regard to technical support and queries

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

