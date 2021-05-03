We are looking for an outstanding Technical Support DevOps Engineer for a dynamic team who does software development of financial trading tools for international environments.
Scripting experience is essiential for this role.
Requirements:
- University graduates preferred, but not a pre-requisite
- SQL scripting
- MongoDB scripting
- Linux bash shell scripting
- Windows PowerShell scripting
- Amazon AWS cloud configuration and administration including EC2, VPC, EBS, CodePipeline & Lambda
- Docker configuration and administration
- Apache Maven & Nexus administration with Jenkins
- Networking and network security administration including SSLCertificates, DNS & SSH
- Programming in PHP/Python
- Version control configuration and administration with GIT
You are required to:
- Configure and support back-end systems by writing and executing scripts & procedures on databases or shell environments to automate tasks
- Do analytical problem solving using technology
- Work in a cloud-based environment at Amazon AWS
- Design, develop and maintain applications for internal company use
- Communicate with customers in regard to technical support and queries
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate