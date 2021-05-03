Digital Designer

Digital Designer – Driving evolution!

The position is responsible for delivering effective, aesthetic, on-brand, and on-strategy creative for websites, web pages, infographics, presentations, email promotional creative, email templates, social media graphics, and banner ads. The work is primarily digital however a full understanding of the graphic design process including print and collateral production will be an advantage.

The Position: We’re looking for a spunky Digital Designer to be office based in Benrose. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as a recent Payslip to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Digital experience will be contacted.

Portfolio: Please share a link to a portfolio of projects completed (if permissible)

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed a related Design qualification

4+ years experience as a Digital Designer

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication

Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision

Must be a Self-Starter

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Responsibilities:

Must be proficient in:

Adobe photoshop

Illustrator

After effects

Adobe premier pro

WordPress

In design

Lightroom

SEO & Social Media

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

