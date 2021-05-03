Our client, who is a rewards programme, is looking for a self-driven, creative and experienced Digital Product Manager to join their high performing team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in delivering digital products and platforms that were adopted by the mass market. You will be responsible for leading the design, development and support of their rewards platform following best practice and ensuring that they deliver maximum value to their customers and their business.
What kind of person are they looking for?
- You are passionate about UX and putting the customer at the heart of any
product design
- You have a track record of setting strategic vision, designing innovative
experiences, launching successful features, measuring results and improving
outcomes
- You are an effective communicator and can lead engagements with technical
development, operational, analytics, and design departments
- You are comfortable with a high degree of ownership and bias for action in a
fast paced, collaborative and dynamic environment
- You understand what it takes to go from ideation to taking a product to
market and how to ensure its financial success
Key responsibilities:
- Lead the definition, launch and assessment of product enhancements
- Establish and get alignment around the product vision and strategy
- Partner with design, development and analytics to set priorities
- Own the product roadmap and ensure delivery
- Conduct market research and competitor analysis to stay abreast of the
latest technologies and competing products and platforms in the rewards
and loyalty space
- Report on the platform and product performance on a daily, weekly and
monthly basis
- Management of complex programmes including 3rd parties
- Design and run product training with internal support departments
Minimum Requirements
- 5+ years of relevant product management experience
- Proven track record in delivering exceptional web and mobile (including APP)
products
- Well versed in AGILE project management practices
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Ability to ask tough questions and challenge assumptions to provide
confidence in the feasibility of plans and commitment
- Ability to work variable hours / overtime / weekends
- Own transport to work in office in Randburg / Ferndale
- Analytical, Problem solving and results orientated
- Self-motivated
- Negotiation and Persuasive skills
- Planning and Organizing
- Good verbal and written communication
- Experience in digital media and ecommerce (advantageous)
- Experience working with Google Analytics (advantageous)
- BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field
Desired Skills:
- Digital Media
- Digital Marketing
- Agile
- Project Management
- Product Management
- Digital Strategy
- User Experience
- Digital Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate