Digital Product Manager

Our client, who is a rewards programme, is looking for a self-driven, creative and experienced Digital Product Manager to join their high performing team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in delivering digital products and platforms that were adopted by the mass market. You will be responsible for leading the design, development and support of their rewards platform following best practice and ensuring that they deliver maximum value to their customers and their business.

What kind of person are they looking for?

You are passionate about UX and putting the customer at the heart of any

product design You have a track record of setting strategic vision, designing innovative

experiences, launching successful features, measuring results and improving

experiences, launching successful features, measuring results and improving outcomes You are an effective communicator and can lead engagements with technical

development, operational, analytics, and design departments You are comfortable with a high degree of ownership and bias for action in a

fast paced, collaborative and dynamic environment You understand what it takes to go from ideation to taking a product to

Key responsibilities:

Lead the definition, launch and assessment of product enhancements

Establish and get alignment around the product vision and strategy

Partner with design, development and analytics to set priorities

Own the product roadmap and ensure delivery

Conduct market research and competitor analysis to stay abreast of the

latest technologies and competing products and platforms in the rewards

latest technologies and competing products and platforms in the rewards and loyalty space Report on the platform and product performance on a daily, weekly and

monthly basis Management of complex programmes including 3rd parties

Design and run product training with internal support departments

Minimum Requirements

5+ years of relevant product management experience

Proven track record in delivering exceptional web and mobile (including APP)

products Well versed in AGILE project management practices

Excellent verbal and written communication

Ability to ask tough questions and challenge assumptions to provide

confidence in the feasibility of plans and commitment Ability to work variable hours / overtime / weekends

Own transport to work in office in Randburg / Ferndale

Analytical, Problem solving and results orientated

Self-motivated

Negotiation and Persuasive skills

Planning and Organizing

Good verbal and written communication

Experience in digital media and ecommerce (advantageous)

Experience working with Google Analytics (advantageous)

BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field

Desired Skills:

Digital Media

Digital Marketing

Agile

Project Management

Product Management

Digital Strategy

User Experience

Digital Project

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

