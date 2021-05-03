Domestic Underwriter

My client specialist in the Short Term Insurance Industry is urgently looking for a Senior Personal Underwriter who can assist them on a 4-month contract. Candidate must be fully fit and proper and able to work without supervision.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Regulatory Exam: Representatives
  • FAIS Credits (as per FAIS requirement)
  • Must be Fit & Proper in terms of the FAIS Act
  • Must not be debarred with FSB
  • At least 5-10 years’ experience in Short Term Insurance Personal Lines – motor and non-motor policies
  • Must come from a brokerage environment

Candidate will be responsible for:

  • Renewals
  • Endorsements
  • Policy administration
  • Quotations
  • Confirmations
  • Amendments
  • Cancellations

Desired Skills:

  • Underwriting
  • Personal Lines
  • Short Term

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

