Domestic Underwriter

My client specialist in the Short Term Insurance Industry is urgently looking for a Senior Personal Underwriter who can assist them on a 4-month contract. Candidate must be fully fit and proper and able to work without supervision.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Regulatory Exam: Representatives
- FAIS Credits (as per FAIS requirement)
- Must be Fit & Proper in terms of the FAIS Act
- Must not be debarred with FSB
- At least 5-10 years’ experience in Short Term Insurance Personal Lines – motor and non-motor policies
- Must come from a brokerage environment
Candidate will be responsible for:
- Renewals
- Endorsements
- Policy administration
- Quotations
- Confirmations
- Amendments
- Cancellations
Desired Skills:
- Underwriting
- Personal Lines
- Short Term
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate