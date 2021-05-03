Domestic Underwriter

My client specialist in the Short Term Insurance Industry is urgently looking for a Senior Personal Underwriter who can assist them on a 4-month contract. Candidate must be fully fit and proper and able to work without supervision.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Regulatory Exam: Representatives

FAIS Credits (as per FAIS requirement)

Must be Fit & Proper in terms of the FAIS Act

Must not be debarred with FSB

At least 5-10 years’ experience in Short Term Insurance Personal Lines – motor and non-motor policies

Must come from a brokerage environment

Candidate will be responsible for:

Renewals

Endorsements

Policy administration

Quotations

Confirmations

Amendments

Cancellations

Desired Skills:

Underwriting

Personal Lines

Short Term

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

