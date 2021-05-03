Electrical Maintenance Technician (Hospital) Reference: 20710

Enjoy a pleasant working environment. Occupy yourself with general electrical maintnance at the hospitals.

Duties

Perform repair, maintenance and installation of electrical machinery and equipment, devices and appliance;

Manage 2 Assistants.

Ensure installation and basic maintenance of any facility equipment;

Perform maintenance tasks as stipulated in Checklists;

Ensure repair and maintenance of basic and industrial “household appliances”;

Ensure routine maintenance on plant and machinery, as stipulated by servicing schedules of the equipment, and/or as requested.

Ability to complete low complexity electrical, and plumbing work safely and effectively.

Conduct inspection, fault finding and problem resolution of devices, equipment and appliances;

Conduct preventive maintenance planning and implementation, according to Company Policy and Procedures, as determined from time-to-time;

Conduct safety inspections on all portable electrical equipment according to specifications;

Report on the condition and functionality of the plant and machinery, including general electrical reticulation;

Ensure cost control through proper preventative maintenance and fast and effective response to breakdowns;

Perform a stand-by function as per operational requirements.

Requirements

Matric or related NQF Level 4 qualification

National Trade Diploma Electrical

Experience working as a Skilled/Semi-Skilled Electrician

Proven experience as a Technical Artisan/Maintenance support role at a medical facility

Ability to diagnose and resolve maintenance issues

Willingness to work after hours or as stand-by in case of emergency

Code 8 Driver’s License

Good Communication Skills

Able to liaise with stakeholders in English and Afrikaans.

Candidates in the age group of early retirement are welcome to apply.

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 CTC per month negotiable on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Electrical

Maintenance

Learn more/Apply for this position