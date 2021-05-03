Electrical Maintenance Technician (Hospital) Reference: 20710

Enjoy a pleasant working environment. Occupy yourself with general electrical maintnance at the hospitals.
Duties
Perform repair, maintenance and installation of electrical machinery and equipment, devices and appliance;
Manage 2 Assistants.
Ensure installation and basic maintenance of any facility equipment;
Perform maintenance tasks as stipulated in Checklists;
Ensure repair and maintenance of basic and industrial “household appliances”;
Ensure routine maintenance on plant and machinery, as stipulated by servicing schedules of the equipment, and/or as requested.
Ability to complete low complexity electrical, and plumbing work safely and effectively.
Conduct inspection, fault finding and problem resolution of devices, equipment and appliances;
Conduct preventive maintenance planning and implementation, according to Company Policy and Procedures, as determined from time-to-time;
Conduct safety inspections on all portable electrical equipment according to specifications;
Report on the condition and functionality of the plant and machinery, including general electrical reticulation;
Ensure cost control through proper preventative maintenance and fast and effective response to breakdowns;
Perform a stand-by function as per operational requirements.
Requirements
Matric or related NQF Level 4 qualification
National Trade Diploma Electrical
Experience working as a Skilled/Semi-Skilled Electrician
Proven experience as a Technical Artisan/Maintenance support role at a medical facility
Ability to diagnose and resolve maintenance issues
Willingness to work after hours or as stand-by in case of emergency
Code 8 Driver’s License
Good Communication Skills
Able to liaise with stakeholders in English and Afrikaans.
Candidates in the age group of early retirement are welcome to apply.
Package & Remuneration
R25 000 CTC per month negotiable on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Electrical
- Maintenance