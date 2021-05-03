Electronic Design Engineer

Electronic / Mechatronic Design Engineer required at a well-established manufacturing concern in Centurion.
Minimum Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in engineering. (Mechatronic, Electronic or Mechanical with an affinity for Electronics).
At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.
Excellent understanding of electronic design and programming.
Experience with working on Solidworks or similar 3D CAD software
Duties will include but not be limited to
Responsible for the complete design life cycle of the product which includes the following:
- Obtaining a clear and detailed understanding of user requirements
- Design iterations
- Final detailed design documentation
- Supplier identification
- Detailed manufacturing instructions
Registration of patents when required.
Required to work closely with Hardware and Software developer
Assist Sales team as a technology specialist to interact with customers on a technical level.
Desired Skills:
- mechatronic
- electronic
- design
- solidworks