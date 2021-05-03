Electronic Design Engineer

Electronic / Mechatronic Design Engineer required at a well-established manufacturing concern in Centurion.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in engineering. (Mechatronic, Electronic or Mechanical with an affinity for Electronics).

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Excellent understanding of electronic design and programming.

Experience with working on Solidworks or similar 3D CAD software

Duties will include but not be limited to

Responsible for the complete design life cycle of the product which includes the following:

Obtaining a clear and detailed understanding of user requirements

Design iterations

Final detailed design documentation

Supplier identification

Detailed manufacturing instructions

Registration of patents when required.

Required to work closely with Hardware and Software developer

Assist Sales team as a technology specialist to interact with customers on a technical level.

Desired Skills:

mechatronic

electronic

design

solidworks

